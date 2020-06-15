Larissa Lima dumped Eric Nichols because they weren’t having sex: Colt Johnson wanted it all the time

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima dumped boyfriend, Eric Nichols, because of lack of sex, which Colt Johnson wanted all the time.

The drama between Larissa, Eric, and her ex-husband Colt is still going strong. Larissa and Colt appear separately on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

New personal details regarding Colt and Larissa’s marriage came to light on the season premiere of the hit TLC show. It turns out that there was one thing Colt did to make Larissa happy that Eric didn’t or couldn’t do.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Larissa dumped Eric for lack of sex

Larissa is nothing if not honest and blunt. There is no topic off-limits for the reality TV star.

She got candid in the premiere about the real reason she broke up with Eric last fall. Larissa spilled that it all came down to intimacy. She was craving it from her man but not getting it.

“I break up with him. We don’t have sex. Nothing. It’s like two friends hanging out,” the Brazilian spilled.

Although sex was the number one reason why Larissa ditched Eric, there was another big issue she had with the relationship. Larissa claims she paid for everything the first time she and Eric dated. She told her pals he didn’t pay for a thing.

Read More Ashley Martson quits 90 Day Fiance, Jay Smith still in custody

Fans know Eric managed to work his way back into Larissa’s good graces in March. The two not only reconciled, but the couple quarantined together as well. Larissa shared her happy news on social media, making it clear that she didn’t care what fans thought about her relationship with Eric.

Colt wanted sex all the time with Larissa

Larissa’s marriage to Colt was not all bad. It turns out that there are two things about her ex-husband she liked.

Colt wanted to have sex with Larissa all the time, she admitted on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Her ex-husband couldn’t keep his hands off her and enjoyed their time in the bedroom.

Unlike Eric, who didn’t give Larissa the attention she needed the first time around, Colt showered her with compliments.

“I miss that Colt found me attractive to some degree. Eric never complimented me. Never. Colt was always like ‘you’re beautiful’ after I complain. But Eric, he don’t care,” she spilled on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off.

The lack of sex that caused Larissa Dos Santos Lima to dump Eric Nichols last year no longer appears to be an issue. They are happy together now, but that didn’t stop her from praising Colt Johnson’s sex drive on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.