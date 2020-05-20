Tania and Syngin to appear on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? — Here’s what we know

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester will appear on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

TLC has been teasing fans with hints about the new cast for days and has been unveiling one 90 Day Fiance pair at a time since the premiere date was announced.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa from Season 6 and Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet from Season 5 have signed on for the show. Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima will also appear on the TLC spin-off, but the focus will be on their lives following their divorce.

Here’s what we know about Tania and Syngin so far

The promo featuring Syngin and Tania is full of the juicy entertainment that keeps 90 Day Fiance fans tuning in to all the shows.

They are still newlyweds, but married life hasn’t been blissful for them. The footage shows Syngin carrying his wife into their brand new home. Their new digs are quite the upgrade from the she-shed they called home.

Fans have learned from the preview video that neither one of them is working right now. Tania’s mom also expresses her concern over their employment status.

Tension mounts between the couple as Tania calls out Syngin for his drinking. He makes it clear he will have a beer whenever he wants, which proves Tania’s point.

Yes, she knows she drinks a lot too, which is also why the amount that Syngin drinks gets discussed.

There is definitely an adjustment period happening for the couple.

Syngin and Tania’s 90 Day Fiance journey

Tania was on a trip to South Africa to meet another man from a dating app when she met Syngin. Their romance was featured on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. They were one of the most talked-about couples of the season.

Her actions during the season sparked criticism from fans. From leaving her husband with her mom for 30 days to go to Costa Rica to telling Syngin he was more of a life partner than a soulmate, Tania had fans in an uproar.

Through all of the backlash and drama, Syngin has stood by Tania. Not only has he defended her on social media, but Syngin also recently praised his wife for helping during a painful time.

There is so much more for fans to learn about Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester when they return to reality TV on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season?

Are you a Tania and Syngin fan?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 premieres Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.