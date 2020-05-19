Kalani and Asuelu to appear on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? — Here’s what we know

TLC has announced that Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa will appear on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? The network also unveiled a promo for the new season featuring the couple.

Days after revealing the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 premiere date and they began dropping clues to reveal cast members, fans are learning more regarding the couples set to appear on the show.

Before the 90 Day Fiance spin-off hits the airwaves, let’s take a look at what we know about Kalani and Asuelu.

TLC promo features Kalani and Asuelu

One promo for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has given glimpses of what fans can expect from Asuelu and Kalani.

The couple struggled with their relationship during 90 Day Fiance Season 6, but it is nothing compared to being parents of two kids under the age of 3. It is clear from the preview footage that Kalani and Asuelu do not necessarily agree on the family dynamic.

While Kalani calls being a mom the most difficult thing she has ever done, Asuelu believes a mother’s job is not that hard. The challenges are leading Kalani to question her marriage and whether or not she can live life like this.

The new season will follow the couple as they decide if their marriage can survive or if their different life views will tear them apart.

Life in the fast lane

Life has dramatically changed for both Asuelu and Kalani since meeting in 2017 when she was on vacation. Three years later, they are married with two kids and are still getting to know each other.

Last fall, Kalani took to her Instagram Story to ask her followers if all husbands were like hers.

“Do all husbands expect their wives to pay bills, clean the whole house, do all the laundry, feed/watch the kids 24/7 unless said husband is in public or wants a selfie? Asking for my goddamn self. Is this normal?” she said.

Now thanks to their latest stint on reality television, fans will get to see what prompted Kalani to ask the question.

They were considered one of the strongest couples on their season of 90 Day Fiance. As fans know, though, sometimes love is not enough to make a marriage work.

Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata will update fans on their life in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5. Based on what TLC has shown fans, Kalani and Asuelu are going to be quite entertaining to watch.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 premieres Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.