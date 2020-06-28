90 Day Fiance: Tania gets bad news from doctor that could impact relationship with Syngin

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Tania is going to see a doctor and he has some bad news for her.

The relationship between Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester was addressed a lot during the last episode of the show, with a primary focus placed on the unfortunate car accident that Tania had experienced.

They were planning to move away from Connecticut but ended up having to put those plans on hold following her accident. Tania suffered injuries that required her to go through physical therapy and really limited her ability to work.

The limit on her mobility was also making it more important for Syngin to find a job in the United States – something that has been difficult for him since he moved from South Africa to live with Tania.

TLC has released a clip for the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? where Tania is going in to see her doctor for an update on her injuries. This is where she will find out a new timetable for her recovery.

Tania gets some bad news on 90 Day Fiance

After briefly speaking to the camera about what has been going on lately and how her life has been paused after the car accident, Tania walks in to see her doctor for the update. That update will include going over the X-Rays on her foot and an MRI on her knee.

After a brief back and forth between Tania and Dr. Jeffrey Miller (an orthopedic surgeon), he also speaks a bit to the camera, talking about how he has been treating her since her accident. He re-explains how Tania’s foot was crushed in the accident and he had to find pieces of bone to reattach.

Speaking to Tania in the clip, the doctor says, “It hasn’t shown any arthritis yet, but after maybe two years, you’ll probably begin to notice that arthritis.”

That’s definitely bad news about what the future holds for her.

“So let’s go to your knee right now,” the doctor continues. “The MRI shows a lot of bruising to the bone, on both sides. So, I really want you to stay with the therapy, for not just your foot now, but also for your knee.”

The worst news, though, and what Tania did not want to hear, is how much longer she is going to be in recovery before she can travel again. That is all addressed in the video below:

Tania’s long recovery from car accident

Money is tight for Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, so hearing the news that she has a minimum of six to 12 weeks before she can get back to bartending is pretty rough. The expression on her face said it all when the doctor was speaking about extended physical therapy.

It’s now going to be a very important storyline as the relationship between Tania and Syngin continues to play out on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off. Make sure to tune in each Sunday night for new episodes of the show.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.