Paola Mayfield of 90 Day Fiance tells fans to ‘wash your jealousy off with my abs’

Paola Mayfield is a 90 Day Fiance OG — she appeared on the very first season of the show and then on all four seasons of Happily Ever After.

Paola, originally from Colombia, met her now-husband Russ when he was in Colombia for work. In January of last year, Paola gave birth to the couple’s son, Axel.

Paola has always been into fitness and fashion. Throughout the series, we’ve seen her work as a model.

She’s known for changing up her hair color very regularly, and she stays in shape to keep up with her career.

Instagramming her fitness

Paola isn’t shy on Instagram, and her account is full of photos showcasing her body.

Last week, she posted a photo wearing a very seasonal shamrock-green outfit that revealed her toned abs.

While Pao noted that she feels more confident and stronger than ever, not all fans were on board. “Less tummy tuck and liposuction and more crunches,” one fan advised.

Other fans, however, were quick to come to her defense. “Didn’t your grandmother teach you to be kind always?” replied one member of team Pao.

Pao, however, was quick to shut it down. “I will beat your ass doing abs or any other exercise, sweetie,” she responded.

“Less jealousy and more woman empowering other woman. What you see in my belly is cellulite from the fat I gained from my baby. 14 months strong breastfeeding my son none stopping for any stupid surgery.”

Paola even added a fist emoji for emphasis.

A whole post for the haters

Not one to take criticism lying down, Paola came out with another post just for those saying she got plastic surgery.

“I don’t even know how to start,” Pao said of the criticism. “It’s ridiculous, and it really makes me laugh. ‘Cuz this is dedication. This is hours at the gym, this is discipline, this is self-love.”

Paola knows what she’s doing in the fitness department — like fellow 90 Day Fiance star Sasha Larin, she works as a personal trainer and nutrition coach.

She’s publicly discussed her healthy vegan diet and her practice of intermittent fasting.

Paola frequently updates fans on her Instagram but also keeps up a YouTube account. It’s not updated as often as her Instagram, but fans can see lots of videos of Pao and her family.

Most of the videos discuss Pao’s eating habits, but she also posts vlogs about her life and raising Axel.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.