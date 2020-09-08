Andrei Castravet claims move to Ireland due to Moldova police corruption but are 90 Day Fiance buying it?

On this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet returned to Andrei’s home country to host a second wedding with his Moldovan family.

Libby’s family also traveled to Moldova for the wedding, but instead of enjoying the experience, they used it as an excuse to dig up answers about Andrei’s past.

The family was curious about why every time they ask about his past or why he left Moldova, he dodges the question and shuts down the conversation.

It’s no secret the Potthast family and Andrei have tension – the trip didn’t begin well as Libby’s sister Jen called Andrei’s mother’s cooking ‘peasant food’ and her brother Charlie almost fought Andrei during dinner.

The build-up of Andrei’s secret had viewers expecting the story to take a crazy turn, and rumors ranged from an ex-lover to dealing with drugs.

Why did Andrei suddenly move to Ireland?

Andrei and his friend Marcel both quit their jobs as police officers and fled to Ireland, but why? It was the question that Libby’s family was determined to find the answer to before their departure from Moldova.

Andrei’s uneasiness about the subject only further intrigued the family.

Libby’s family was able to corner Andrei’s best friend Marcel and question him on their move to Ireland. Marcel, visibly shaken, cooperated with the family in an effort to help mend the relationship with his friend.

Marcel explained that the police in Moldova are corrupt and Andrei was getting pushed to leave. According to Marcel, corruption in the police department led to conflict between the higher-ups and Andrei, which led to his decision to move to Ireland. That answer, however, wasn’t satisfying for the Potthasts.

His big secret is finally revealed

Andrei explained that police officers in Moldova aren’t able to make a living solely on their paycheck. In order to survive, most accept bribes and break laws.

He also explained that in order to survive as a police officer, you have to execute the not-so-legal orders of higher officials to prove loyalty.

Andrei chose to leave before falling deeper into corruption. The decision ultimately resulted in him getting set up by fellow police officers and forcing his departure from Moldova.

Social Media sides with Andrei

Family Libby is still convinced that Andrei was driven out of his country because he did something that he’s not telling them.

Andrei told Libby and her family that he left Moldova because he didn’t want to be a corrupt cop and they turned that against him…? #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/6yh76xPQyA — Llama Drama (@sweatsandpizza) September 7, 2020