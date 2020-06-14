90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth says things aren’t getting better between Andrei and her family

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are back for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and viewers are going to find out what has been happening lately in their relationship.

Ahead of the season premiere, TLC has released a video to help viewers catch up on how the couple has progressed over the years. It also gives some heavy hints about what will be shown this season.

Elizabeth and Andrei on 90 Day Fiance

The couple met online while Elizabeth was planning out a European vacation. They moved the relationship from online into the real world and soon became part of 90 Day Fiance family.

At first, her father and brothers had questions about Andrei’s intentions and would rather have derailed the relationship than see it succeed. A few years later, though, Elizabeth and Andrei are still together.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have been married since late 2017 and have a daughter named Eleanor Louise Castravet, who was born in 2019.

The couple first appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 5 and returned to be on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4. The couple also showed up on Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.

Now, viewers get to tune in to see Elizabeth and Andrei again, as the couple worries about her family (again).

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek

In the video below, Elizabeth and Andrei give a bit of their backstory, sharing some stories about how they met and some footage from their wedding.

Elizabeth also talks about learning that they were pregnant just six months after getting married. A beautiful kiss between the couple is shown onscreen before Elizabeth starts talking about family issues.

“We were over the moon, but there’s been issues with my family and Andrei since the beginning,” she says.

Elizabeth explains, “I was hoping that once I got pregnant with Elanor (their daughter) things would change and get better, but they didn’t.”

Andrei also shares his thoughts on the situation, stating, “Elizabeth’s family don’t understand any boundaries and they’re always in my business.”

It appears that family drama is on the horizon and that TLC viewers might want to get buckled up to see what’s coming next with the couple and their families.

Elizabeth and Andrei may not be the only couple dealing with problems this season, as Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are also back with some dramatic moments.

Newlyweds Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester return as well, with many of the couples getting reintroduced during the two-hour season premiere on Sunday, June 14.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.