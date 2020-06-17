90 Day Fiance viewers are not impressed with Elizabeth and Andrei’s return for Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance fans were introduced to Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet back in Season 5.

Elizabeth and Andrei met when Elizabeth was vacationing in Ireland where Andrei, originally from Moldova, was living and working as a bouncer.

The couple was generally disliked by fans- Elizabeth, then 27, worked for her father but also incessantly asked him for money. Andrei, then 31, was very controlling and lacked motivation.

Elizabeth’s family often quarreled with Andrei over his lack of a job a poor treatment of Elizabeth.

Despite the issues, the two married during the season and later welcomed a daughter, Eleanor, born in January of 2019.

Andrei and Elizabeth return

The Castravets returned to Sunday’s premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, bringing plenty of drama with them.

Elizabeth still works for her father and Andrei still hasn’t gotten a job, but because they now have a daughter, he’s taken on the role of stay-at-home dad.

The latest episode followed Elizabeth and Andrei as the went to celebrate her father’s birthday. Andrei took the party as. an opportunity to pick fights with his in-laws.

The couple arrived late, and Andrei decided it was time to announce that they would be having a wedding in Moldova in a month- without telling Elizabeth about the plan.

Andrei then insisted that Elizabeth’s entire family should attend the Moldovan wedding, and to top it all off, told Elizabeth that her father would be paying for it.

90 Day Fans are not impressed

Andrei’s continued selfishness gave viewers even more reason to dislike him.

“Someone needs to tell Andrei he can’t be both an asshole and unemployed. Pick a struggle,” one Twitter user complained.

Another fan thought that Elizabeth was partly to blame, saying that while she stands up for herself on camera, she hasn’t gotten Andrei to get his act together.

One Twitter fan offered a solution to Elizabeth’s problem- she wanted Kalani’s dad, featured on the same show giving a stern talk to Asuelu about manning up, to have the same talk with Andrei.

Some fans have just had enough and want the couple gone for good.

Thus far, Elizabeth and Andrei have appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance plus Happily Ever After?, What Now?, and Pillow Talk. Most recently, they were featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

Despite fan objections, it appears that this couple is here to stay.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.