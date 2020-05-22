Andrei Castravet says wife Elizabeth has been drinking more wine during quarantine

Andrei Castravet and his wife Elizabeth Potthast are currently in quarantine and have been trying to pass the time.

Neither is working, so they are both at home with their daughter.

They briefly appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantine, where they revealed they were passing time with puzzles, wine, and sex.

But now, in a new clip for TLC, Andrei reveals that Elizabeth may be consuming a bit more wine than usual.

Andrei Castravet reveals Elizabeth has increased her drinking during the quarantine

In their 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantine clip, Andrei goes grocery shopping and highlights that he has to pick up wine for his wife. But it appears her drinking trend has continued.

Corey Rathgeber shared a video of TLC’s cast members talking about their perfect date.

Elizabeth reveals that her perfect date would be dinner, some wine, maybe the movies, and then wrap up the night with a horse-and-carriage ride.

As she’s explaining her perfect date, Andrei chimes in with her drinking habits while in quarantine.

“She drinks more wine in quarantine, that’s for sure,” Andrei points out in the middle of her sentence.

In their quarantine clip for TLC, Elizabeth and Andrei reveal that it is tough to stay inside and be around one another all the time.

Elizabeth also reveals her pay has been cut in half, which is taking a toll on them as she’s the primary breadwinner.

Andrei also points out that he’s struggling because he’s missing his parents. They are older, and he’s not around to take care of them.

Watch the clip below from the show.

Andrei Castravet was labeled as controlling during his 90 Day Fiance journey

Andrei’s journey on 90 Day Fiance hasn’t been positive all the time. Not only was he labeled as controlling with Elizabeth, but he was also asking her father for money.

However, Elizabeth appears to have convinced her sisters and her family that he’s the perfect man for her.

Back in April last year, the couple shared that they were expecting a little baby girl. Their daughter was part of the 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantine clip they sent to TLC.

Other than their updates, fans were also treated to a scene where Andrei is showering. Here, he talks about how he is scrubbing himself down in the shower to ensure he kills all the germs and stays healthy during this time.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.