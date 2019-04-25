Elizabeth and Andrei share their exciting news on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Andrei and Elizabeth made their 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 5 and now they’re back to give viewers another look into their lives.

Leading into Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Elizabeth announces they are expecting their first child together — a little girl.

In the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek, Elizabeth says, “Married life is everything I dreamed it would be and more!”

Even with that proclamation, it’s hard to believe that Andrei and Elizabeth’s marriage has avoided the drama that so many other 90 Day Fiance stars dealt with. After all, Elizabeth’s family never liked Andrei and based on the clip below, it doesn’t look like that has changed.

Andrei reveals that Elizabeth’s pregnancy was unexpected and unplanned but at 18 weeks pregnant, they are both excited about their bundle of joy.

Despite that, Andrei is still having trouble finding and keeping a job, leading to even more criticism from Elizabeth’s family.

After yet another clash with Elizabeth’s sister, the tension is high for this 90 Day Fiance couple. So high that Andrei even threatens to leave Elizabeth. That’s the absolute last worry she needs as she worries about finances and also tries to enjoy being pregnant.

Spoiler alert: Elizabeth and Andrei welcomed their baby girl, Eleanor Louis, on January 23, 2019.

Will Andrei and Elizabeth be able to smooth things over with her family? Will he ever find and keep a job? We’ll just have to tune in and see.

In the meantime, check out this 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek below.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 28 at 8/7c on TLC.