Andrei in the shower is the best part of his time on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined with wife Elizabeth

There’s a new reality tv show airing on TLC and fans who enjoy the original 90 Day Fiance and the related spin-offs, will certainly enjoy this hint of nostalgia.

The new show, aptly named 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, features a variety of cast members from past seasons.

So far, we’ve only seen one episode, but it’s already giving us lots to talk about.

The show gives us a look into the lives of couples who are quarantining together as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couples are equipped with cameras, and they document their lives–giving fans an inside look into how they are living during the quarantine.

Andrei and Elizabeth

Former 90 Day Fiance couple Elizabeth Potthast and husband Andrei Castravet give us a glimpse into how they are coping while on lockdown.

The duo resides in Tampa, Florida, with their 14-month-old daughter, Eleanor.

As the husband and wife try to figure out this new way of living, they are also providing well-needed entertainment for viewers.

During the first episode, it seems Andrei gave fans more than they bargained for.

At one point, the 34-year-old decided to bring the camera along while he showered, even giving a tutorial on how he washes his beard.

So it’s pretty obvious that these two aren’t keeping anything private during this quarantine. I wonder what we’ll see next?

Andrei and Elizabeth are constantly bickering

So far, we’ve seen a lot of bickering from the couple as they struggle to make ends meet during these rough times.

Andrei, who works as a truck driver, is not working at the moment, so Elizabeth is the sole breadwinner of the household, and she revealed that her paycheck had been cut in half.

Even though money is tight, Elizabeth keeps shopping online, and it is a constant source of arguing between the two.

In one scene, Andrei confronts his wife about her spending habits, asking her, “Why did you blow up $400 yesterday on the internet? That’s a problem.”

“Why are you buying shirts … trademarked shirts? That’s [like] $100 apiece,” Andrei asks.

In another scene, they once again argue about money as Andrei asks Elizabeth, “Did you see that we don’t have money in the account? You’re buying a sh*t ton every day.”

Elizabeth and Andrei aren’t the only ones feeling the effects of the deadly pandemic; the other castmates featured on the show are going through their share of difficulties as well.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.