90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou want kids together

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers tend to be pretty skeptical of Nicole and Azan’s relationship. After all, it wasn’t long ago he told the world he was only 55 percent attracted to her.

However, when it comes to Nicole and Azan’s plans for the future, or at least their plans according to her, she has a much more optimistic outlook.

In fact, during a recent Instagram Q&A session that took place on May 15, Nicole Nafziger opened up about her long-distance romance with Azan Tefou.

She seems pretty sure things are going to work out for them in the best possible way.

During the Q&A session, Nicole talked about their plans concerning how they will ultimately get him to the U.S.

Rather than applying for another K-1 Visa, she says they’ll apply again after they get married.

What we’ve learned, though, is a wedding might not be happening in the very near future because the money she invested in order to get him started on his own beauty business doesn’t exist anymore.

Plus, the way she’s been scrounging up money just so they can see each other, it’s pretty clear there isn’t money for a wedding either.

Still, that hasn’t swayed Nicole, who is adamant she and Azan are doing well and will get married.

When it comes to family, she’s got all the answers there too. After telling her fans what a great daddy Azan is to May and how he wants what’s best for her, someone asked if they ever want kids of their own.

Nicole didn’t hold back, sharing that not only do she and Azan want children together but they’ve already planned out just how many.

It looks like Nicole and Azan are looking to add two more children to their family once they get settled down.

Nicole revealed she plans to take May and live in Morocco with Azan when they first get married. Then, hopefully, they can move back to the U.S.

She didn’t reveal if they would be having children overseas or wait until they settle back in Florida.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.