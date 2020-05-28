Corey Rathgeber threatens 90 Day Fiance fans who say nasty things about Evelin Villegas

Corey Rathgeber has threatened 90 Day Fiance fans who say nasty things about Evelin Villegas. The TLC personality is not here for people being mean or hurtful to his soon to be wife.
Evelin and Corey have had plenty of ups and downs since fans first met them on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. They have continuously had a slew of rumors floating around about them. Fans have recently gone from questioning if Corey and Evelin got married to speculating they broke up.
Whatever is going on in their personal life, one thing is for sure. Corey has had it with the trolls.
Corey has a warning for 90 Day Fiance fans
Corey used Instagram Stories to stand up for his fiancé. A photo of the happy couple together was the background for Corey issuing a public threat to fans. He will not tolerate mean, nasty, or hateful comments on his social media account that are directed toward Evelin.
“Anyone who doesn’t respect my beautiful fiancé and says nasty comments about her on my page will be blocked. I want my page to be filled with good positive energy! You have all been warned!” he wrote above the photo, with the word “Warning” clearly visible to his followers.
Corey followed up the threat with another message where he expressed the nastiness was disrespectful to both him and his fiancé. He then politely asked people to keep their mean and nasty comments to themselves.
Evelin wasted no time sharing Corey’s Instagram Story posts, letting her fans know she agrees with her fiancé.
Fans are left confused by Evelin and Corey’s relationship
The 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? stars have left fans confused. Corey’s threat comes one week after Evelin removed all photos of her fiancé from social media, sparking a new round of rumors that they split up.
Evelin shared a picture of her in a bikini, letting her followers know she needed a fresh start, which is why she deleted all of her photos. She also issued a message to the haters to stay off her page if they are not a fan.
View this post on Instagram
Hi again! I deleted all my pictures cause I needed a fresh start… so many pictures and videos that meant so much to me but some people still come and destroy them with their nasty comments so I decided to delete it all and start again . I really appreciate all the love and support from all of u nice people but for the trolls I say please if you dont like me stay away from my page . Much love to all of you , dont forget it's mental health month , No more trolls! Love you all , I'll love for you guys to visit my little piece of paradise after we win the war against coronavirus . #90dayfiance #mentalhealth #engabao #ecuador
On a recent episode of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Corey gave Evelin an ultimatum. They either get married, or he is done with the relationship. Evelin shared her “fresh start” post not long after the episode.
So once again, fans are confused. Last week it appeared the reality TV couple had split up. Now they are taking on the trolls.
Corey Rathgeber will block fans who say nasty things about his fiancé Evelin Villegas. The latest social media revelation means the couple is on again.
90 Day Fiancé: What Now? airs Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.
