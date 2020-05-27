Corey Rathgeber isn’t okay with Evelin Villegas’ OnlyFans account, but now, he has one too

Corey Rathgeber is living by the quote, “if you can’t beat them, join them,” and that’s exactly what the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star is doing.

Some reality TV personalities have already joined the popular adult site OnlyFans and now he has as well.

It’s worth noting that his other half, Evelin Villegas, also joined, but he wasn’t too pleased about it.

So why the sudden change of heart?

Corey Rathgeber shares why he joined OnlyFans

Evelin didn’t reveal to Corey that she was planning to join the adult website, and she clearly didn’t update him after the fact either.

Corey heard the news from his followers.

Instagram user @reealityteavee caught a screenshot from Corey where he thanks his fans for reaching out and telling him about Evelin’s account.

He made it quite clear in the post that he did not agree with her being on the website, but he has quickly changed his tune.

Corey soon followed suit, and now he has an OnlyFans account of his own.

Of course, his social media followers were quick to point out the hypocrisy, since he publicly shared that he had an issue with Evelin being on the raunchy website.

One fan even asked him why he decided to create the account after disapproving of Evelin’s, and he had an interesting response.

So, it’s tit for tat with these two.

Corey and Evelin are not the only TLC personalities interested in the site.

Stephanie Matto from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has had an account for quite some time, and we recently shared that Larissa Lima is planning to join OnlyFans soon as well.

As for Corey, he has accounts on a lot of websites.

Corey has joined several popular websites

Corey has a Cameo profile where he offers strip teases, magic tricks, and even birthday shout outs at a cost.

He seems to avail himself of every opportunity that can bring him some extra cash. He also has a Fanbound account where his list of services ranges from $2.99 to $399.

That’s not all, though, as he is also on Tik Tok, Instagram, and Facebook.

We don’t blame him – reality TV personalities do not get paid the big bucks. So, whatever you can do for some extra cash, go ahead and do it… legally, of course!

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres June 8 at 8/7c on TLC.