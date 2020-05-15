Corey Rathgeber hard up for cash? 90 Day Fiance star offers up magic tricks and strip teases for money

Despite how it may seem, being on a reality show does not turn you into a millionaire. Just ask 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum, Corey Rathgeber.

His recent social media post has us wondering if he is hard up for cash.

This wouldn’t be a surprise because, during his season on the show, Rathgeber revealed that he had sent $40,000 to girlfriend Evelin to open a bar in her home country of Ecuador.

Furthermore, during the reunion, Corey revealed he only had $1,500 left in his account.

Now Corey has found a creative way to make some extra cash.

Corey is trying to make money on Cameo and FanBound

The TLC alum shared an Instagram post, promoting his Cameo profile saying,

“I do all kinds just tell me which style you want! Strip Tease (not x rated), Magic Trick, Birthday, simple shoutout Etc.”

The 32-year-old is also trying to rake in the cash on FanBound, and his services start at only $2.99. For this low price, you get the privileged of writing him a note or letter that he will read online.

If you want Corey to respond to your message, that will cost you $3.99.

Additionally, if you want a striptease, you’ll have to pay $39, and for a phone call from Corey, you’ll have to shell out $50.

Rathgeber’s most expensive service costs $399. For that price, he will promote your product or business on his Instagram page.

You can check out his full list of services and prices on his FanBound profile.

Corey and Evelin’s Bar

In case you’re wondering about the beach bar that Corey invested his life savings into, business seems to be doing okay – or at least it was.

There is an Instagram and Facebook page for the bar named Cocteles del Paraiso – which translates to Paradise Cocktails in English.

The IG page has racked up close to 10,000 followers. By all accounts, they’ve been getting quite a bit of foot traffic to the cozy spot.

However, Paradise Cocktail is not making any money right now as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the business to close its doors.

In March, they posted a closure notice on Facebook, stating in part, “The health and safety of our family, staff and visitors is the most important thing to us. This is why following government orders we have closed until this is all over.”

They also added, “We hope from heart that soon we will return to normal and we can serve you again with the best drinks under the beautiful sun in front of the sea.”

If Cocteles del Paraiso is Evelin and Corey’s main source of income, it’s easy to understand how they could be low on cash during these times.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres June 8 at 8/7c on TLC.