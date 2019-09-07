Corey Rathgeber doesn’t regret doing 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way despite how Evelin has been portrayed

It’s been a rough ride for Corey Rathgeber on the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. From the way his girlfriend Evelin was portrayed on the show to reliving the death of his father, Corey’s time on TLC hasn’t been easy. But recently, he made it clear that, despite it all, he has no regrets about doing the show.

Corey shared his feelings about his time on The Other Way during a recent Q&A session on his Instagram stories. A fan asked him, “Do you have any regrets doing the show?”

Keeping his answer short and sweet, Corey responded with a simple, “No.”

That might surprise some The Other Way viewers after watching this far into the first season on TLC. After all, Corey has been working hard to set the record straight about Evelin after that whole “El Cachudo” episode when viewers seemed to turn against her, calling for Corey to return home and leave her behind in Engabao.

“It’s sad shes has to deal with all of this negativity. It’s wearing us both down and hurting both of us very much. People please understand she is a person too. Don’t be so hard on her,” Corey pleaded with fans after a particular episode evolved into quite a few comments from viewers about how Corey should leave Evelin behind and head home to the U.S.

After the way Evelin was portrayed as the heartless girlfriend and Corey as the fool who keeps letting her cheat, it wouldn’t be too surprising if he did have regrets about going on the show. Considering how hard Evelin was taking the hate from reality TV viewers, maybe she would answer that question differently.