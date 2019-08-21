‘El Cachudo’ Corey denies Evelin cheated, begs 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers ‘don’t be so hard on her’

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Corey learned a few things about Evelin that would make any man upset. After hanging out with his friend, he learned that Evelin had a fling with him and that the whole town refers to Corey as El Cachudo because of things Evelin does when he’s not around.

For those who may have missed it, El Cachuda means “horned one” in Spanish and is a nickname that the locals call Corey because of Evelin’s apparent cheating.

When Raul reveals to Corey that he’s messed around with Evelin and that he’s not the only one, he also tells the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star that the locals all know what she’s been up to and because of it, they call Corey “El Cachudo” behind his back.

The latest reveal about Evelin had fans of the TLC series reeling. They hated Evelin even more than before for cheating on Corey, who has become a 90 Day fan favorite and someone that viewers feel sorry for.

However, that’s not how Corey sees it, and he wants to set the record straight. Like many other reality stars who feel they have been portrayed unfairly, he took to Instagram to explain what happened and how everything played out in real life.

“Evelin is beautiful in every aspect! Shes the most loving, caring and wonderful person! I have never loved someone more,” Corey wrote on Instagram “I hope one day people do meet her in person so you can see exactly what I mean. Shes the most awesome individual. It’s sad shes has to deal with all of this negativity.”

The storyline that Corey and Evelin have been dealt on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is causing them stress, and he wants everyone to know not only that but that much of what we’re seeing is years old now.

“It’s wearing us both down and hurting both of us very much. People please understand she is a person too,” Corey continued. “Don’t be so hard on her. I do want to address the episode. We were on a break during the argument. She did not cheat on me. I felt that way at the time, but Evelin never did anything wrong. It was my fault for bringing up the past. It should have not been brought up on national TV. We have moved long past that. It happened more than 2 years ago. I made the huge mistake. I broke a promise to her and made her look terrible.”

Corey even took the opportunity to apologize to Evelin for putting her in a position where everyone watching would be angry.

“I’m so sorry @evelin_ecuador I will always love and care for you forever, no matter what happens in our lives,” Corey said in the conclusion of the post. “Also, if you post any negative comments from here on out you will be blocked. Please respect or don’t say anything at all. You have been warned thanks.”

Comments on the Instagram post have been turned off. Clearly, Corey and Evelin are upset after the last episode aired. It did not show Evelin in a good light and made Corey look pretty foolish too.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.