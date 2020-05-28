Corey and Evelin still insist they are not married despite claims 90 Day Fiance couple tied the knot years ago

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas are sticking to their story that they are not married, but not everyone believes them.

The young couple, who we first met on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, were already dating when they first graced our tv screens.

They lived in different parts of the world — Evelin in Ecuador and Corey in the U.S.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Evelin made it clear she had no desire to get married, but they eventually ended up engaged.

Since then, Corey and Evelin say nothing has changed with their relationship status.

They even shared in episodes of the TLC spin-off, 90 Day Fiance: What Now? that they not yet set a date for their wedding.

However, not everyone is buying this story.

Are Evelin and Corey already married?

Rumors have been swirling that these two are already married, and they are just putting on an act for the TLC show.

In 2019 Rathgeber was arrested for a DUI, which occurred while he was back in his hometown of Washington, but it was his DUI report that revealed some interesting details.

Soap Dirt noted that he refused a breathalyzer test, telling the officers he planned to be out of the country for a year and assumed the arrest would affect his plans to travel.

He was soon back in Ecuador with Evelin, but the real question is, if they are not married, how did he plan to stay in Ecuador for a year when the maximum is 90 days?

The site claims that they also got a hold of Villegas’ legal status, and the 28-year-old’s status is listed as married.

Corey Rathgeber is listed as her spouse.

The couple still deny that they are married

Despite the allegations, the couple maintains they are engaged and not married. This storyline is still playing out on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: What Now?

During a Q & A on Instagram, a fan asked Corey if he was married to Evelin, and he said they are not married yet, but soon.

He also noted they’ve been through difficulties in the relationship. Some viewers noted she deleted his pics from her Instagram page.

Another IG user also asked the 33-year-old about his plans to move to Engaboa, Ecuador, permanently. He replied that his residency in Ecuador would depend on how his relationship goes with Evelin.

90 Day Fiance: What Now? airs Monday nights at 10/9 c on TLC.