Jesse Meester is back for 90 Day Fiance: What Now? with a new woman — Who is his new girlfriend?

It looks like Darcey Silva’s ex, Jesse Meester will be returning to the fourth season of 90 Day Fiance: What Now? with his new girlfriend.

The TLC Go app preview of the premiere episode says Jesse will be debuting a new girlfriend named Bianca. But… who is she? We haven’t been able to find anything about her online, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Jesse has been keeping his dating life pretty hush-hush in general, so we’re left to our own resources to investigate.

Jesse’s Instagram tells an interesting story.

Despite the rumors about a new girlfriend named Bianca, two other women have made appearances on Jesse’s Instagram in recent months.

In December 2019, Jesse posted a romantic photo with Hofit Golan in a hot tub overlooking the ocean and a few days later posted a TikTok video on his Instagram with Hofit at an underwater restaurant in the Maldives. Sure looks like they’re dating to me.

Who is Hofit Golan?

Hofit’s Instagram bio says she is a “TV host. Model. Fashion & travel influencer. Winner lifestyle influencer of the year 🏆Advocating for the environment & Animals” and she has an IMDb page too.

“Hofit is a Fashion Entrepreneur and dedicated charity campaigner working for Global Angels and several other causes helping children,” Hofit’s IMDb profile reads. “As a business woman in the fashion industry, she has partnerships with British designer labels such as Core, Revisitation, ASH, and Scott Henshall.”

“As a model, she is also currently signed to Elizabeth Grant skin care company, a brand that also proudly supports her charitable endeavours. She has worked in Television in Canada, USA and London and now has her own show in the US. Hofit was born in Israel and now lives between London and NYC.”

She seems like exactly the type of girl Jesse would want to date.

But wait! There’s more…

Just a month before (in November 2019) several photos appeared on Jesse’s Instagram, with Caesar Mack’s ex Maria hanging out together in Barcelona, Spain. One photo is of the two of them sitting on some rocks on the beach.

The photo was captioned, “That awkward moment when you’re about to gift her the infamous 2 CT @meesterstore “appreciation ring” but you just got robbed from all your jewelry and the beautiful scenery is all you have left to offer. I hope it’s good enough @divine_maria? 😩 Thanks for being such a good sport and friend. 💍”

What does this mean? He calls her a “friend” but is also talking about giving her some kind of ring. Very interesting. It must not have meant much if he’s snuggling up with Hofit a month later.

One thing I can say for sure is that Jesse isn’t having too much trouble finding female companionship these days.

We can’t wait to find out who this mystery-girl “Bianca” is when 90 Day Fiance What Now? becomes available on the TLC Go app.