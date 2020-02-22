90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days viewers are convinced Yolanda’s, man is a catfish

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Yolanda and Williams, a new couple on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days, is causing quite a stir on the internet. It looks like there’s a chance Yolanda might be getting catfished.

Here’s what we know so far:

TLC released official bios for the couple.

Yolanda is 51 years old and lives in Las Vegas. After her husband passed away, she began a major weight loss journey, losing an amazing 150 pounds.

She decided to talk about her weight loss transformation online, and that’s how she caught Williams’ attention. He slid into her DM’s and they started chatting. They seemed to hit it off right away and Yolanda is excited about the attention she is getting from this handsome younger man.

Williams is British, 41 years old and says he is a restaurant manager.

Huge Red Flag

They speak to each other every day but have never done a video chat. Williams tells her it’s because “the camera on his cell phone is broken” and she believes him.

Why isn’t she questioning this? Why isn’t she pushing more for him to find a way to video chat with her? Ask a friend to borrow their phone. Use Skype or facetime from a computer. There are dozens of ways he could make that happen… if he really wanted to. But for some reason, he doesn’t.

Is she too blinded by love and the newfound attention she’s been getting? Is she so happy that she doesn’t want her fantasy love to be ruined? You would think that a small part of her must wonder why this very attractive younger man is interested in her.

She tells her daughter, “I met someone and I’m in love.”

You can tell she is skeptical and worried for her mother. We then see the two of them looking at a laptop together and we hear her daughter say, “I’m concerned that this guy is actually catfishing her.”

Um… you think? What other reason would he have for not wanting to video chat? Have you seen an episode of Catfish? This looks like a page out of catfishing 101.

Even though Yolanda has never seen Williams’ face, she shows no signs of concern and appears excited to meet her man in person.

I hope this guy is who he says he is, otherwise, a no-show and a heartbreak may be in store for Yolanda.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8/7c on TLC.