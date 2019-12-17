90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premiere date announced — Here’s a first look at the new cast

TLC dropped an early Christmas present on 90 Day Fiance fans with a surprise preview for Season 4 of Before the 90 Days along with the premiere date.

Even though the next installment of Before the 90 Days is still more than two months out, Season 4 is coming sooner than expected and it looks really good.

Based on what was seen in the nearly two-and-a-half-minute Before the 90 Days sneak peek, there look to be six new couples with another very familiar couple returning. It should surprise absolutely no one that Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks.

Little information was revealed about the other six couples, but it quickly became clear that the upcoming installment of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is going to be pretty spectacular.

One of the biggest things worth mentioning is the same-sex couple that we’re finally being introduced to. A same-sex couple is something fans of the show have wondered about for quite some time now, and, finally, they are coming to 90 Day Fiance.

There is also a couple that will likely remind viewers of Angela and Michael. Lisa is older than her man but possibly less abrasive than Angela and he is a Nigerian celebrity.

One guy joined the Before the 90 Days cast as they get to know his Russian (hopeful) bride. Another has a lady in Ukraine and he gives off some serious Caesar vibes.

There’s also a short man on a moped who finally meets his beautiful other half and when he asks her if she likes what she sees, it’s pretty clear that she does not.

All in all, it looks like Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is going to be full of drama, heartbreak, and trust issues and it might be one of the best seasons yet.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days returns on Sunday, February 23 at 8/7c on TLC.