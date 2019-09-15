Are Angela and Michael from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days still together?

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi returned for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. We met them last season and while Angela and Michael still aren’t married, the beginning of the season saw Angela planning a wedding and traveling to Nigeria for another visit.

It didn’t take long for Angela and Michael to hit a snag though. And Angela even exclaimed that she was done with Michael for good after catching him in a lie – one that many 90 Day Fiance viewers didn’t really think was a big deal.

On the latest episode of Before the 90 Days, we saw Angela completely rebuffing Michael. She refused to even talk to him and let him explain himself. Angela kicked him out of their hotel room, made him sleep in the car and when Michael tried to apologize by way of a cake, she threw it right back in his face.

This isn’t the first time Angela and Michael have had drama, either. Their entire relationship has been a giant rollercoaster where sometimes Angela thinks Michael is near-perfect and other times she can’t stand him and wants to never see him again. Sometimes all of this even happens on the same day.

During Angela’s first trip to Nigeria, she ended up leaving without an engagement, even though she had planned on asking him to marry her because the two just had too many issues. They fight nonstop over other women, even if they are in the background of a photo or in Michael’s general vicinity.

Angela doesn’t want him around other women at all and still can’t trust him after Michael admitted to cheating on her once after meeting a girl in a club.

She also took issue with all the women that Michael was following on social media and made him delete a bunch of them.

Last year, Angela was working to bring Michael to the U.S. until some money went missing from her bank account. She blasted Michael, blaming him for the missing money but later had to admit that it was a banking error and not theft.

With all this drama playing out over the span of just two seasons of Before the 90 Days and the time in between, one might think that the two have called it quits by now. But that doesn’t seem to be the case.

While Angela Deem’s Instagram is private, Michael Ilesanmi’s is not.

On August 27, less than three weeks ago, Michael shared a picture of himself and Angela on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Like her or not she’s so beautiful and looks like an angel to me.”

Angela and Michael have a history of breaking up and making up and it looks like they made up after the explosive fight in Nigeria. Who knows if they’ll ever make it to the altar but for now, it looks like they are still working on it.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.