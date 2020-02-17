90 Day Fiancé: Are Tania and Syngin still together?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Tania and Syngin have been one of those couples from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance that viewers have wondered if they will make it or not.

During the first part of their Tell All, even they admitted they still have a lot to work out between them.

With just 90 days to get married, both Tania and Syngin have said a few times now that everything about their relationship has been very rushed.

On top of that, Tania spent a month of that time in Costa Rica, taking away time with Syngin before they said their vows.

Tania and Syngin the subject of many 90 Day Fiance rumors

Quite a few rumors have circulated about Tania and Syngin since the start of Season 7, including claims a few months back that the two had called it quits and that Tania was pregnant.

However, those claims were made in November and the Tell All, where Syngin admitted he might not want kids at all, was filmed in December, so it’s safe to say that isn’t what happened.

It’s easy to see how 90 Day Fiance rumors claiming Tania and Syngin had split up could gain some traction though because both of them have been really good this season about not sharing pictures of each other, or pics of them together.

However, there have been plenty of fan photos showing Tania and Syngin together in public as they live their normal lives.

There is further proof that Tania and Syngin were still together, at least as of February 1, when Juliana posted a group photo that included herself, Michael, Tania, and Syngin enjoying Super Bowl weekend together.

Tania and Syngin may be returning to 90 Day Fiance world

As Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance winds down, there have been questions about which cast members might be coming back for one of the spinoffs.

Before the 90 Days is about to return, and that also means that filming for Happily Ever After? should be filming.

While many 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t fond of Tania Maduro, there is a lot of love for Syngin Colchester, which is likely why the two are reportedly returning to the franchise to continue sharing their story on Season 5 of Happily Ever After.

There have even been reports that Tania and Syngin are either in South Africa currently or were there recently and that there may have been a camera crew with them.

We should know more about that pretty soon, but at least for now, it’s looking like this couple is still together.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.