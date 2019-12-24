90 Day Fiance spoilers: Tania and Syngin married and their wedding will be shown on the show

Tania and Syngin did tie the knot over the summer — that’s something 90 Day Fiance fans already knew. Now, we are learning that the wedding will be shown on the TLC series.

News of Tania and Syngin’s nuptials was first reported by Instagram blogger @fraudedbytlc, who is also the host of The Fraudcast.

She posted proof that a wedding went down after finding Tania’s review of their wedding officiant, John. The couple was reportedly married early in the summer, which makes sense because Tania’s review came in July.

After learning who married the 90 Day Fiance couple, the search was on for more info and it was found too! On the Instagram embed below, swipe to the right to see a bio for John Wendel, who calls himself a “TOP RATED professional stand-up comedian and Wedding Officiant.”

He goes on to talk about filming for 90 Day Fiance.

“OMG: I was filmed as part of a very popular REALITY TV WEDDING SHOW which will air soon! So hire me now before I’m too famous to talk to you.”

Knowing that John Wendel is the one that married Tania and Syngin, there’s really no other show that it could be. Who else thought of 90 Day Fiance as a wedding show? Sure, most of the couples do get married on it.

So, stay tuned because it looks like the wedding planning is on as soon as Tania returns from Costa Rica.

Those hoping to follow in Tania and Syngin’s footsteps can still book John to officiate their own wedding. He specializes in agnostic, pagan, and Earth-based services. He even offers pre-marital counseling.

Even though he is located in Nyack, New York, John advertises that he is licensed to perform weddings in many states, including Tania and Syngin’s home state of Connecticut.

Prices start at $395, and, according to Wedding Wire, the average price for a John Wendel officiated service is $475.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.