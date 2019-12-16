90 Day Fiance: Are Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester still together?

90 Day Fiance viewers have been dying to know who from the Season 7 cast is still together and who has split with Tania and Syngin being one of the most elusive couples on the TLC series so far this season.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether Tania and Syngin are still together, especially before the Tell All taping last weekend. After all, Tania was posting videos as she partied it up in Mexico while Syngin was sharing photos of his first snow in Connecticut.

It’s not clear if Tania left Syngin behind for another trip or if they were playing it up for the 90 Day Fiance crowd to keep us all guessing.

What we do know is that when Tania and Syngin were in the middle of his 90 days in the U.S., she left him behind for 30 days so that she could do some herbal medicine training in Costa Rica.

Plus, Tania brought Syngin home to an unfinished shed — one she told him was ready to go. Then, when the ginger-haired South African tried to put in the work to get the shed right, Tania made it nearly impossible.

She micromanaged his every move and even called him out about safety, claiming that he didn’t do the odd jobs around the house carefully enough.

With Tania and Syngin’s noticeable relationship differences and her willingness to jet set to other countries and leave him behind, many 90 Day Fiance viewers questioned if their love would last.

And while there hasn’t been a marriage license unearthed for Tania and Syngin, there is evidence that the two got married over the summer. Not to mention, he’s still in the United States, and it has been way more than 90 days since Syngin arrived.

There were still questions, though, because Tania and Syngin have been careful not to share pictures of each other on social media, and there was that rumor that went around claiming that Tania was pregnant and they were not together. But it looks like that was not the case.

The latest evidence in the case of Syngin and Tania’s marriage comes from 90 Day Fiance blogger and podcaster @fraudedbytlc, who was able to dig up a review left by Tania.

In it, she praises a man named John, whom she and her husband “loved.” It turns out that John is the one who officiated their wedding.

Further proving that Tania and Syngin tied the knot, John replied to the review.

He wrote, “Thank you so much for the kind words! It was an absolute joy for me to be a part of your big day. Your ceremony was fun, energized and filled with love and laughter. All the best!”

The review was left on July 19, meaning that Tania and Syngin were married before that. So far, there’s no word on whether the two are spending their time as a married couple still living in her mom’s She Shed.

More proof that Tania and Syngin are man and wife came in September when she posted this gem, also found by @fraudedbytlc.

Add Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester to the list of Season 7 couples who got married.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.