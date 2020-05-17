Darcey Silva responds after Tom Brooks accuses 90 Day Fiance star of being a drunk cheater who lives on her daddy’s money

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks have definitely seen better days. Now, the 90 Day Fiance stars are clearly at odds with each other and as the end of Season 4 of Before the 90 Days nears, they seem to be taking shots at each other on social media.

On this season of Before the 90 Days, we saw Tom and Darcey meet up in New York City to see where they stood as far as their relationship was concerned.

The meeting didn’t go well at all after Darcey confronted Tom about another woman and he asked if she had gained weight.

Things didn’t end there, though, and Tom ended up popping up at Darcey’s house with a letter. Sadly, Darcey and Stacey ripped it up and trashed the letter rather than reading it to Before the 90 Days viewers.

And while that was the end of Tom and Darcey’s relationship, it doesn’t seem that it was the end of the drama. Now, Tom has been caught making some pretty serious — though not surprising — accusations against Darcey. In return, she has posted a vague response about keeping silent.

Tom Brooks takes aim at Darcey Silva

It all started when Tom shared some shocking claims to his Instagram stories. It wasn’t long before he pulled them down, but not before 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates grabbed a screenshot and shared it with his followers.

In it, he wrote a series of hashtags including, “Projection, #shehadanaffair, #alcoholism and #ondaddysallowence.”

Then, Tom also wrote, “Can I have the things I bought you and the money for the cancelled trip think you owe me.”

Darcey Silva strikes back

Darcey didn’t respond directly to Tom — nor did she call him out by name — but she did seemingly respond in her own Instagram stories.

“My silence means I am tired of fighting and now there is nothing left to fight for,” Darcey’s post read. “My silence means I’m tired of explaining my feelings to you but now I don’t have the energy to explain them anymore.

“My silence means I have adapted to the changes in my life and I don’t want to complain,” Darcey’s post continued. “My silence means I am on a self healing process and I am trying to forget everything I ever wanted from you. My silence means I am just trying to move on gracefully with all my dignity.”

What seems to be Darcey Silva’s response to Tom Brooks is actually a popular inspirational quote by psychologist and poet Aarti Khurana.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Darcey is dropping inspiration and isn’t hitting straight back at Tom Brooks or anybody else.

She typically doesn’t use her social media to throw shade, but it’s possible that she had to say something in response to Tom Brooks calling out her alleged issue with alcohol and where many 90 Day Fiance fans believe she gets her money.

On the other hand, Tom has shared quite a bit of shade about Darcey and even befriended Jesse Meester so they could discuss their relationships with her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.