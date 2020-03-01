Darcey Silva isn’t happy that Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester are friends now

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Darcey Silva spent all four seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with an open heart and her eyes on the prize. Two of them were spent in a seemingly toxic relationship with Jesse Meester before switching to Tom Brooks for last season and the one that is airing now.

We already know how this ends. Darcey and Tom are not together anymore and 90 Day Fiance fans can expect to see the death throes of that relationship as this season plays out.

Tom Brooks and Jesse Silva bond over Darcey Silva drama

Back in November, Jesse revealed that Tom called him to apologize for things he said about him on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days and Jesse accepted. That led to the two men comparing some notes and decidedly, they both turned against Darcey.

The two are said to have compared notes about how their romances with Darcey went as well as how their drama played out. And the biggest thing everyone learned from all of this is that Darcey may have been playing them both at the same time. Was she really ready to settle down?

Tom and Jesse realized that when Darcey’s relationship with Jesse was dying when she called one of them, she usually called or texted the other one too.

‘Tom did reach out to me and I accepted his apology,” Jesse wrote on Instagram. “We had a good yet shocking conversation and found out we were both manipulated and played at the same time.”

“Not surprising, but not less painful when you are trying to help and love someone when it’s really all a lie. She told him how bad I was and she told me how bad he was. Result: I thought he was a bad guy and he thought I was. Calls and messages right after me or him in AM. Right after each other. It was a pattern. Almost professional,” he added.