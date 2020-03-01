Darcey Silva isn’t happy that Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester are friends now

Darcey Silva spent all four seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with an open heart and her eyes on the prize. Two of them were spent in a seemingly toxic relationship with Jesse Meester before switching to Tom Brooks for last season and the one that is airing now.
We already know how this ends. Darcey and Tom are not together anymore and 90 Day Fiance fans can expect to see the death throes of that relationship as this season plays out.
Tom Brooks and Jesse Silva bond over Darcey Silva drama
Back in November, Jesse revealed that Tom called him to apologize for things he said about him on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days and Jesse accepted. That led to the two men comparing some notes and decidedly, they both turned against Darcey.
The two are said to have compared notes about how their romances with Darcey went as well as how their drama played out. And the biggest thing everyone learned from all of this is that Darcey may have been playing them both at the same time. Was she really ready to settle down?
Tom and Jesse realized that when Darcey’s relationship with Jesse was dying when she called one of them, she usually called or texted the other one too.
‘Tom did reach out to me and I accepted his apology,” Jesse wrote on Instagram. “We had a good yet shocking conversation and found out we were both manipulated and played at the same time.”
“Not surprising, but not less painful when you are trying to help and love someone when it’s really all a lie. She told him how bad I was and she told me how bad he was. Result: I thought he was a bad guy and he thought I was. Calls and messages right after me or him in AM. Right after each other. It was a pattern. Almost professional,” he added.
“We both had our lesson and I explained why I never ‘warned’ him and kept my mouth shut. It’s because I had to leave no room for her to point fingers, except herself. Although, while watching and hearing him, I truly felt bad for him. Nobody deserves this. The truth played out itself. Tom and I were both lied to. He had his lesson, as I had mine.”
Now, Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester are friends and Darcey Silva is the odd one out.
Darcey speaks out about her 90 Day Fiance exes being friends
Now, we’re about to see Darcey and Tom together for the first time on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and it’s looking like things will end in a similar way to how they did with Jesse in Season 2.
Tom is in New York City and wants to see her. Darcey is hesitant because she doesn’t like the way things have played out in the time since they stopped filming together.
They are clearly going to break up before the season is over and Before the 90 Days viewers are really hoping it happens in a less dramatic way than last time. Or maybe we want more drama, who knows.
In any case, Darcey is speaking out now and she told Us Weekly that she hates the idea that Tom and Jesse have buddied up. In fact, it’s quite offensive.
“It was like a slap in the face, but that’s their style and they’re going to do what they want to do anyway. I think people could see through that. … What was the reason for it? [Tom] knew exactly how I got treated and he thought that I was very much disrespected by Jesse and for them to kind of band up and I felt ganged up on.”
The tables have certainly been turned on Darcey, who is still out there looking for love with an open heart and her eyes wide open. It’s even been reported that she and Stacey are working on a TLC spinoff together.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.
