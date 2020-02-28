Darcey Silva bio: 90 Day Fiance star’s age, height, ex-husband Frank Bollock and what happened to House Eleven

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Darcey Silva has appeared on more seasons of any 90 Day Fiance-related show than any other cast member. She’s the darling of TLC, and her heart is open as she continues her quest for love.

But who is Darcey Silva, and what got her to this place on reality TV where 90 Day Fiance viewers either love or hate her?

Here’s what we know.

Darcey Silva bio

Darcey Silva is 45 years old and lives with her twin sister Stacey Silva in a condo believed to be owned by their father in Middletown, Connecticut.

Some sites suggest that Darcey stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, though we’d argue that is not the case. For starters, those who have met the 90 Day Fiance star in person have described her as “tiny.”

Not only that but when standing next to Jesse Meester, who is 6-feet-2-inches tall, she looks to be at least a foot shorter.

So while there is no definitive answer to how tall Darcey really is, it’s safe to say that she stands somewhere around 5-feet-tall without heels.

Darcey’s ex-husband and kids

Before finding stardom on all four seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey Silva was married to a man named Frank Bollock. Together they have two teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen.

Frank is a co-owner of The Twilight Lodge in New York. He also is, or at least was, an aspiring rapper.

And while Darcey can’t seem to find her Mr. Right, it’s pretty clear that Frank Bollock has found his other half. He married Kristell Mapelli on December 21, 2018.

So far, Frank hasn’t been in the spotlight since Darcey Silva’s reality TV reign began.

What is going on with House of Eleven?

When Darcey Silva first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she and her sister Stacey ran a clothing label, House of Eleven.

It was supposed to be a big deal or at least had the makings of a big deal as the two boasted about a handful of celebrities that had worn their clothes on runways and red carpets.

Even Jesse Meester was spotted on Before the 90 Days sporting a House of Eleven jacket, putting the label in front of millions of viewers.

But what happened to Darcey and Stacey’s label? It seems to have fallen off over the last couple of years with the Los Angeles storefront even showing as being closed.

Darcey still posts photos from the House of Eleven Instagram, keeping hope alive that the label will make a comeback.

In fact, in April 2019, a new shoe was posted on the brand’s social media, giving the impression that Darcey and Stacey might be working on a shoe line.

It’s not clear what their plans are for House of Eleven at this time, but it sure doesn’t look like they’ve given up on it yet.

And with Darcey getting a spinoff, it appears she and Stacey may be working to bring back their label and turn it into something serious.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.