90 Day Fiance spoilers: Darcey Silva is getting her own spinoff

It’s no secret that Darcey Silva is the darling of the 90 Day Fiance franchise and now, it looks like we’ll be seeing a whole lot more of her.

We already know that Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks are featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. This will be her fourth season of that show. She did the first two with Jesse Meester and then debuted Tom for Season 3.

We even got to see a bit more of her sister, Stacey Silva on that season when Darcey and Tom went to Albania.

But Tom and Darcey aren’t even together anymore and she has clearly moved on. Earlier this month, Darcey was spotted with a mystery man and that sparked quite a bit of speculation about what might be going on with the blonde beauty.

Now, we have a report claiming that we definitely haven’t seen the last of her.

Darcey Silva’s 90 Day Fiance spinoff

News of Darcey Silva’s upcoming 90 Day Fiance spinoff comes from a pretty reliable source in Instagram blogger and podcaster @fraudedbytlc. According to her latest reveal, Darcey is next up to receive the TLC treatment by way of her own show. We can only hope that it will be more interesting than The Family Chantel.

In her latest reveal, @fraudedbytlc wrote, “I have recently learned that TLC is planning a Darcey spin-off, which will include Stacey. Unsure if there is a premise or it’s just following their antics. Looking at TV but might be app only.

It was also revealed that Darcey’s spinoff will involve her sister Stacey and likely will document their move to Los Angeles or possibly their plan to move because it hasn’t happened yet.

And since they’re going to be putting cameras on the Silva twins, we’re hoping that there will be either a revival of House of Eleven or an explanation why the brand is no defunct and yet the sisters keep on repping it.

Here’s what we don’t know

Like many 90 Day Fiance spoilers, we only learned a piece of the information and not the whole story so naturally, there’s a lot of speculation right now surrounding the news that Darcey Silva is getting her own show.

What we don’t know is if this will be aired on the TLC network like The Family Chantel was or if Darcey’s spinoff will be a web series on the TLC Go app. We also don’t know if she’ll be introducing another new love or if this show will strictly be about Darcey and Stacey, much like their failed series from before their 90 Day Fiance fame, The Twin Life.