House of Eleven: What to know about Darcey Silva’s fashion brand

Last night, TLC aired a Darcey Silva special, detailing the 90 Day Fiance star’s journey so far. It was a great look back at Darcey’s time on the show, but viewers were left with one big question — what happened to House of Eleven?

When Darcey Silva joined the Season 1 cast of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with then-boyfriend Jesse Meester, she was still pushing her brand, House of Eleven. It was a relatively successful brand of clothing that Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, created.

In fact, those who tuned in for the special episode featuring Darcey may have noticed that Jesse was wearing a khaki green House of Eleven jacket in some of the earlier scenes.

House of Eleven was worn by celebrities including Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, Jessica Alba, and Jeannie Mai. With big names like those taking notice, one might think that the sky is the limit for the Silva twins’ label, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Instead, Darcey Silva has not mentioned the brand on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where she starred alongside Tom Brooks. Plus, the storefront in Los Angeles is listed as permanently closed on Google.

The House of Eleven Instagram page does still exist but hasn’t included any updates about the brand or posts about new clothing coming out. Instead, it seems to just be promoting Darcey and Stacey in their latest endeavors.

Back in April, it was teased that Darcey and Stacey’s label would be putting out shoes, but, again, that didn’t seem to materialize.

On Instagram, there were questions about the shoe launch as well as why the website wasn’t working. At the time, it was said that the website was being relaunched and “all new products” were coming.

The Silva Twins official website even claims that Darcey and Stacey Silva still run House of Eleven, though there is no telling how long ago that was written.

Many fans of Darcey Silva on 90 Day Fiance have wondered what happened to the label and why the twins aren’t putting their designs on celebrities anymore.

What we do know is that Darcey and Stacey have announced that they are returning to Los Angeles, so, maybe, while they’re there, the pair will fire up the old label and release some new clothing for their fans.