Jesse Meester says Tom Brooks contacted him to apologize, swap notes on Darcey Silva

Tom Brooks spent Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days seemingly under Darcey Silva’s spell and at odds with Jesse Meester but apparently, not anymore.

Jesse took to Twitter with a lengthy message to let 90 Day Fiance fans know that he and Tom Brooks have made nice with each other. According to Jesse, Tom called him up to apologize, and the two men were able to squash their beef.

“Tom did reach out to me and I accepted his apology,” Jesse’s message began. “We had a good yet shocking conversation and found out we were both manipulated and played at the same time. Not surprising, but not less painful when you are trying to help and love someone when it’s really all a lie.”

“She told him how bad I was and she told me how bad he was. Result: I thought he was a bad guy and he thought I was,” Jesse continued. “Calls and messages right after me or him in the AM. Right after each other. It was a pattern. Almost professional.”

“We both had our lesson and I explained why I never ‘warned’ him and kept my mouth shut,” Jesse’s lengthy message said. “It’s because I had to leave no room for her to point fingers, except herself.”

Jesse Meester continued his long message about speaking with Tom Brooks, even saying that he feels “bad for him” and he also issued a reminder about paying attention to red flags.

It sounds like Jesse and Tom may have compared notes and realized that the four years that Darcey and Tom spoke maybe weren’t as innocent as she made it all seem.

During Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, one of the first times viewers met Tom Brooks was when he was talking trash about Jesse Meester to his barber. From there, it seemed like the constant Jesse references would never end.

Jesse was mentioned so many times during Darcey and Tom’s scenes that he ended up putting out a statement about it. Then, when it was learned that Jesse would be attending the Tell All, some 90 Day Fiance fans even argued that he deserved a chance to speak his piece, especially considering he was like an unseen member of that cast that season.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

There have been rumors that Darcey may be returning with Tom Brooks. She’s been spotted filming something, though it’s not clear yet what.