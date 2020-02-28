Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks return to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The first episode of the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiered last week and viewers met the characters that will be featured.

There’s Avery (the pot salad woman), Lisa and Usman (the new Angela and Michael), and plenty of other interesting people.

We know that there are at least three couples featured in the season that didn’t make the first episode.

Stephanie and Erika, the series’ first same-sex couple

David and Lana, who everyone is convinced will never meet in person

And the long-anticipated return of Darcey and Tom.

Darcey Silva has a long history with the show. She first appeared on the very first season of Before the 90 Days in 2017 — but not with Tom.

At the time, Darcey was dating Jesse Meester, a man from Amsterdam, 19 years her junior.

Jesse and Darcey had a decidedly bad relationship that spanned two seasons of the show.

The second season seemed to be filmed for the sole purpose of recording Jesse breaking up with Darcey in person, an odd choice for an 11-episode season.

After their breakup, Darcey started a relationship with Tom, and they appeared on the show’s third season.

A new chapter with a new man

Darcey and Tom got together very shortly after Darcey’s breakup with Jesse, and Tom took issue with Darcey seemingly not being totally over that relationship.

Darcey was also pretty marriage-obsessed, but Tom was uncomfortable with how fast she wanted the relationship to move.

The couple also fought over Darcey’s oneupmanship with her twin sister Stacey. It all ended, unsurprisingly, in a breakup, and the two were clearly on the rocks at the Tell All.

In previews for this season, we see Darcey trying on a wedding dress, so it seems her wedding obsession hasn’t let up at all. That said, we know Tom and Darcey aren’t together from their social media, so it’s unclear why the whole wedding dress thing happened.

In an interview with ET, Darcey hints that we’ll see her and Tom in a “unique situation,” so we may see another forced non-relationship happening for Darcey this season.

What are they up to now?

Rumors are swirling that Darcey may be getting her own spin-off, and she appears to have moved on from Tom. She was spotted with a new man at 50 Cent’s Super Bowl party.

Tom has poked fun at Darcey concerning the new season and announced a social media hiatus after heavily promoting the series. In January, he even hinted that he has a new woman in his life.

All in all, it’s set to be an interesting season with a familiar face, so viewers will just have to tune in.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.