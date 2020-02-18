90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days: What to expect this season

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance has become so popular that it’s spawned no less that four spin-offs. This Sunday, we’ll see the fourth season of one of them, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Before the 90 Days features couples that have not yet gone through, but are considering moving forward with, the K-1 visa process.

According to TLC’s previews, we’ve got quite a bit to look forward to — including the return of old favorite Darcey Silva, a 50-something American woman with a 30-something Nigerian man (hello, new Angela and Michael) and the series’ first ever LGBT couple!

Before the 90 Days: The new couples

This season, we’ll meet 54-year-old photographer Ed from San Diego. Inexplicably, 4’11 Ed prefers to go by the nickname “Big Ed.”

Based on the preview, it seems the most heartwarming relationship of the season may not be between any of the couples, but instead between Ed and his beloved dog Teddy. Ed’s family seems wary of his relationship with 23-year-old Rose — his first girlfriend since he divorced 28 years ago — in part because he has a daughter who is older than Rose is.

Next, we’ll be introduced to 32-year-old single mom Avery, who is in a relationship with Mauiritian-Australian relationship coach Ash. Ash’s job creates a lot of conflict between the two, and will likely be a major focus of the show.

But it’s not just Ash who has a non-traditional job — Avery makes a living as an online health and wellness guru with a particular focus on incorporating marijuana into recipes. It’s not the first time we’ve seen a 90 Day cast member with a pot career; Jorge Nava of 90 Day Fiance Season 4 also made a living in the cannabis industry, but unfortunately he’s currently incarcerated for marijuana related charges. Let’s hope Avery’s story turns out better.

Also appearing on Season 4 will be 41-year-old Geoffrey of Knoxville, TN. Geoffrey, a single father of three boys, met his Russian girlfriend Varya on an international dating site. Geoffrey’s story on the show starts tragically — he’s mourning the recent loss of his 13-month-old son Kazhem. Geoffrey’s older sons Paxton and Dakota are understandably concerned about the relationship moving so fast while Geoffrey is still grieving.

But Geoffrey isn’t the only one who’s found love after loss on this season — 52-year-old Lisa of Pennsylvania began dating Williams, of Manchester, England, after the death of Dewayne, her partner of 30 years.

Lisa has six children ranging in age from 17 to 29 and only eldest daughter Kara knows about her new relationship. Because Williams has never sent a video or FaceTimed with Lisa, Kara is suspicious of the relationship, and she plans to go to England with Lisa to meet Williams.

Familiar stories

Next, we have a familiar story for 90 day fans — a 50-something American woman in love with a 30-something Nigerian man. This season’s couple, Lisa and Usman, share quite a bit with past season favorites Angela and Michael.

But unlike Michael, Usman has an interesting career as a rapper. Usman performs under the name Sojaboy (not to be confused with “Crank That” rapper Soulja Boy) and even wrote Lisa a song.

Another couple whose story echoes one we’ve seen on past seasons is David and Lana. David, 60, from Las Vegas, has fallen for Lana, 27. Like last season’s Caesar and Maria, the pair can’t seem to get it together and actually meet.

Every time they try, something comes up for Lana and it doesn’t work out. Fans believed that Maria, a Ukrainian like Lana, was scamming Caesar, and it seems Lana may be doing the same.

Darcey’s back

We’ll also see the return of Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks of Season 3. Things didn’t end on the best note for the couple last season, and it seems the relationship may continue going downhill. We do, however, see Darcey in a wedding dress, so there may be some salvageable spark for the pair.

The first gay couple in 90 Day history

The last and most exciting addition to the season is the first lesbian couple of the series, Stephanie and Erika. Stephanie and her Australian girlfriend Erika met online, but Stephanie hasn’t yet told her family that she’s dating a woman. Much of the drama surrounding this couple will likely center on Stephanie’s health issues, which make traveling very dangerous for her.

All in all, it should make for a very entertaining season!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres this Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.