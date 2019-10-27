Darcey Silva dumped by Tom Brooks on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days finale

Darcey Silva may have set a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days record when she managed to get dumped before the Tell All two years in a row and by different men.

As the finale played out on TLC, a video chat between Darcey and Tom was shown where he called her out for being a bit too needy and then, after asking why even bother, Tom put her firmly into the friend zone.

Tom claims that he “loves Darcey very much” but he didn’t seem too emotional when confronting Darcey about the way she’s been acting since she flew home. Apparently, she’s been blowing up his phone, calling and texting all hours of the day and night and getting upset when Tom doesn’t get right back to her.

For that, he was flabbergasted and it seems that Darcey’s antics have finally taken their toll. As if Tom’s trip to Albania with her and then all the back and forth between Darcey and Stacey wasn’t enough, it looks like this is the straw that broke the camel’s back.

At the Tell All, Tom explained that there were plenty of good and bad times with Darcey but that the drama was too much. He also mentioned always having Jesse Meester in the periphery. And he did seem to be a hot conversation topic for both Tom and Darcey throughout the season.

Darcey is ready to face Tom at the Tell All and she showed up looking like she wanted to impress. However, it doesn’t look like the two will be making amends considering that Tom is rumored to have been dating other women and possibly even impregnated one of them in the time since they filmed together.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.