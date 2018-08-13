Angela and Michael on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — Everything you need to know

Angela and Michael from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couldn’t be more different. After waiting more than a year to meet, Angela wants to go to Nigeria to meet the man of her dreams.

Angela is from Hazelhurst, Georgia and so far, she’s shown quite a bit of personality. With a no holds barred personality, Angela is seen on the TLC series as she tells everyone about her boyfriend overseas and her plans to visit him.

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Angela was still waiting for her passport to arrive. When the days ticking down until her flight is supposed to take off, Angela starts getting worried that she may not actually get to meet her man.

Angela is described by TLC as being a mother of two and grandmother of six. That didn’t stop her from wanting to fill that void in her life.

She met Michael when he messaged on Facebook. Angela has said that she’s attracted to Michael because of his confidence in reaching out to her and his constant compliments certainly helped.

The two talk a lot. Angela even said that they talk on the phone more than a dozen times every day.

As the pair has learned more about each other, Angela has decided that she wants to go to Nigeria to meet Michael. She even visited a pawn shop to pick out an engagement ring since she also plans to ask him to marry her.

If all goes well, Angela plans to move Michael back to the U.S. where he can live with her in Georgia. Though she is head over heels for this guy, Angela’s friends and family aren’t so convinced.

What will Angela find when she finally does make it to Nigeria to meet her prince?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.