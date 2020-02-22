Lisa on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days IS the new Angela Deem

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days hasn’t even begun yet and we’re already starting to compare new cast members to those we already know.

So far, there have been quite a few interesting cast members revealed, but none are quite like Lisa from York, Pennsylvania. Well, except for Angela Deem, who seems to be Lisa’s reality TV twin.

That could be a really great thing since Angela knows how to bring in the ratings for 90 Day Fiance. She’s one of those cast members that many love to hate and can’t stop talking about.

We really can’t fault Sharp Entertainment and TLC for picking someone with a story so similar to a cast member who has been incredibly successful in the franchise.

Lisa has so much in common with Angela Deem

Just like Angela Deem, Lisa from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fell in love with a 30-year-old man from Nigeria. And also, just like Angela, Lisa is much older than him at 52 years old.

That’s not where the comparisons end.

Much like Angela, Lisa wants to put her best foot forward once she gets to Nigeria, so to prepare for her trip to Africa, she gets a little cosmetic work done. Except that, instead of getting Botox, like Angela, Lisa got a whole lot of things waxed.

In the first hour of the season premiere of Before the 90 Days, which was made available early on the TLC Go app, we saw Lisa telling the story of how she fell in love with Usman, who is a Nigerian pop star, as she gets her armpits waxed.

So now we know that, like Angela, Lisa has no issue sharing things on the show that might normally be considered TMI.

It’s also worth noting that Lisa also has huge trust issues and often goes through Usman’s social media to see what women he has been talking to.

And if that isn’t taking a page out of the old Angela Deem book, we don’t know what is.

Wait, there’s more

In addition to being an older blonde woman with no filter who is in love with a much younger Nigerian man, Lisa also has her career in common with Angela.

That’s right, Lisa is also a hospice care nurse with disapproving family and friends who think that Usman is only interested in Lisa for one thing — a one-way trip to America.

Usman, who is known in Nigeria as Sojaboy, has said himself that he really wants to be a big pop star in the U.S.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, February 23 at 8/7c on TLC.