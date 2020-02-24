Stephanie and Erika make 90 Day Fiance history as first same sex couple — Here’s what you need to know

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is making franchise history with its first same-sex couple.

Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC, told Time they’ve been searching for a same-sex couple to appear on the show for quite some time.

“We’ve been actively searching for a same-sex couple since the series began, but for various reasons—from visa delays to scheduling conflicts, to cold feet—it just hadn’t worked out yet, until now. We are so excited to have found Stephanie and Erika and welcome them to our 90 Day family.”

Here’s what we know about these ladies:

Stephanie Motto is 29 years old and lives in Yonkers, New York. She is a YouTube influencer with over 350K subscribers. Her YouTube bio says she’s an “author, dog mom, Aplastic Anemia and rare disease advocate.”

In 2017 Stephanie was diagnosed with this rare bone marrow disorder, Aplastic Anemia, which keeps her body from producing enough blood cells. This can lead to fatigue and a higher risk of infection.

It can also make traveling a challenge for her because she needs clearance from her doctors.

She could literally be risking her health and her life if she travels to meet Erika on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Erika Owens is 24 years old and lives in Australia.

She’s a photographer. Her website says:

“Erika is a dog-lover, a caffeine addict & an award-winning traveling photographer from Port Augusta. You’ll probably be surprised upon meeting her when you realise that she is just 24 years of age…but don’t be fooled – her passion and love for capturing raw, authentic moments is about 500 times that. Erika photographs everything & anything and racks up her frequent flyer points exploring the world, camera in hand, but loves coming home to her family, dogs and a pepperoni pizza.”

Both women identify as bisexual and have not come out to their families yet.

Stephanie told The Post. “Erika’s my first serious female relationship. I identify as bisexual, and I’ve always been attracted to women, but I’ve only had public relationships with men.”

Erika also identifies as bisexual, saying, “There’s never been a time when I don’t remember liking women, but I don’t really talk about it. Most of my friends just know. It’s funny that my parents never really picked up on it. My friends are, like, ‘You’re like a walking rainbow! How could people not notice?’”

How did they meet?

The two initially met via Instagram DM when Erika messaged Stephanie as a fan, responding to one of her Instagram stories. She told the New York Post, “I was super drawn to her energy … Plus, obviously, she’s gorgeous.”

They started communicating more often via Instagram, Snapchat, and some voice messages, while both were in relationships with men. As their friendship grew stronger, they both ended up breaking up with their boyfriends.

I bet those two guys are pretty angry that they lost their women – to other women.

After a few months, Stephanie (a fan of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise) talked Erika into trying out for the show.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days spoilers show Stephanie’s family is very much against her traveling to Australia to meet Erika. But she’s decided to make the trip anyway.

No risk, no reward, right? Good luck.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these two.