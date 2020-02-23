Big Ed may be in for a big letdown on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Will Ed Brown get his heart broken by Rosemarie on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when they finally meet in person?

54-year-old photographer Ed Brown from San Diego was looking for love on social media and met 23-year-old Rosemarie from the Philippines. This is the first time Ed has allowed himself to be vulnerable and put himself out there since his ugly divorce 28 years ago. He claims he finally found ‘the one’ when he met Rosemarie. (who he affectionately calls Rosie)

He says the best part of his day has been talking to Rosie and swapping sweet talk. He has professed his undying love for her, and she has told him “I’ll be your queen and you can be my king.” Could this be true love? Is it a match made in heaven?

Doubtful.

So why hasn’t Ed dated in all this time?

“My track record with relationships is not very good,” Ed told TLC producers. “I was married for two years, and it didn’t work out because I was unfaithful. It was just a stupid mistake.”

At least he’s honest.

What else do we know about Ed Brown?

Ed gave himself the nickname “Big Ed” a while back because he’s ironically a really short guy standing 4-feet-11-inches tall but he has a big personality. He says being called “Big Ed” makes him “feel tall.”

He mostly focuses on his work, his 29-year old daughter Tiffany and his fur baby BFF Teddy. He is very close with his daughter. He says they’re “two peas in a pod” and that “she is the best thing I’ve created on this earth.”

Ed’s family and friends (especially his daughter Tiffany) became skeptical of the relationship as soon as they found out he had been sending her a lot of gifts in the mail. He admitted that he’s sent her over $5,000 in gifts since she became his “girlfriend.” That doesn’t include all the extremely high shipping costs he’s been paying to get things there.

Oddly, he also said, “After about four weeks of Rosie being my girlfriend, I started sending gifts every week.” Then Ed revealed, ”as far as I know, she hasn’t received any of the gifts that I’ve sent because she lives in a very poor, remote area.”

What? What does that mean? Is SHE telling him she’s hasn’t been receiving his gifts? Maybe she’s telling him that so he will keep sending more things? Seems like this should be a huge red flag for this new 90 Day Fiance star.

On the other side of things… Ed hasn’t exactly been honest with Rosie about what he really looks like. He “lied a little bit” about his height.

That’s understandable but what does Ed think might happen when he meets Rosemarie face to face?

Is Ed catfishing Rosie?

It doesn’t look like Ed was trying to catfish her. He was just self-conscious about his height and decided to hold that piece of information back, to not scare her off. And he didn’t tell a big lie, really. Instead, he just told his new overseas love that they were the same height, which is just a few inches off from reality.

In a preview clip, we see the moment they first meet with Ed pointing to himself saying “You like?” Her reaction is priceless. She looks utterly confused and not impressed.

Spoilers are also reporting that when Ed is in the Philippines, there’s something about Rosie’s past that she doesn’t want to tell him. Ed says he will not be able to trust her if she can’t tell him what it is, and she starts crying.

Looks like there may be a rocky road ahead for these two.

Here’s to hoping his height won’t matter and Rosie comes clean about her past.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days that premieres on February 23 on TLC.