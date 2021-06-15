Teen Mom 2 fans call out Briana DeJesus for throwing shade at Kail Lowry and not Jade Cline over not filming

Teen Mom 2 fans called out Briana DeJesus for throwing shade at Kail Lowry but not Jade Cline for refusing to film. Pic credit: MTV

Fans of Teen Mom 2 slammed Briana DeJesus for throwing major shade at Kail Lowry for refusing to film certain events, but not Jade Cline.

Briana got into a feud with fellow cate member Kail Lowry after she claimed that Kail was “cut” from last week’s episode.

Kail explained that she knew she wouldn’t be appearing in the episode and was fine with not getting paid for it.

Briana threw major shade at Kail, who allegedly refused to film for Teen Mom 2

Briana then accused Kail of refusing to film certain events for the show, including her arrest last fall after she allegedly punched her baby daddy Chris Lopez after he cut their son Lux’s hair without her permission.

Briana also claimed that Kail “broke and entered” into Chris Lopez’s home, which Kail later denied.

On last week’s episode, Briana played a big part in castmate Jade Cline’s storyline when she helped Jade recover after a Brazilian butt lift surgery.

Jade refused to film but Briana didn’t throw shade at her like she did Kail

At one point in the episode, Jade told the cameras to stop filming her scenes. She was bandaged and in excruciating pain from head to toe while she waited for her mom, Christy, to fill her prescriptions for pain medication.

"I would be hurt if this happened to me." 💔 After @xobrianadej and Sean call an ambulance, Jade’s mom finally returns with her medication on tomorrow night’s #TeenMom2. pic.twitter.com/zapeCDYWCX — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) June 14, 2021

Jade didn’t want to be filmed at one point and Briana told cameras, “Jade doesn’t want cameras inside,” and told a producer that whatever was going on inside was “none of her concern.”

Teen Mom 2 shared a clip of the scene on their Twitter page and fans called out Briana

“So [Briana] [went after] Kail because Kail wasn’t in one episode and didn’t want to film something, yet here she is constantly telling [MTV] Jade doesn’t want the cameras on her. The “footage” that Briana claimed [MTV] got was just a window,” wrote one fan of the show.

Teen Mom 2 fans threw shade at Briana for not calling out Jade. Pic credit: @TeenMom/Twitter

Another fan of the show felt that the cast members should have to film every aspect of their lives in order to get paid. They also pointed out that Jade has previously asked cameras to stop filming during her scenes.

The fan wrote, “Jade doesn’t want cameras in here”. Jade never wants cameras on her, she just wants a free paycheck. If they’re being paid per episode, maybe they shouldn’t get paid anytime they refuse to film. And no, I have no empathy for Jade or this situation, because Jade chose the surgery[.]”

Teen Mom 2 fans feel that Jade should be required to film everything for the show or not get paid. Pic credit: @TeenMom/Twitter

One fan agreed that Jade and the other Teen Moms should be required to film or else get fired.

“It’s literally her job to be filmed. She gets paid for it. If she doesn’t [want to] film she should be fired,” they commented.

Jade’s surgery journey has been the major storyline on Teen Mom 2

Last week’s episode prompted many fans of the show to question what really happened with Jade’s prescription.

Some fans of the show speculate that Jade and Briana are trying to protect Jade’s mom, Christy, from doing jail time. Many feel that Christy stole Jade’s medication and faces possible charges if anything were brought forth.

Jade has denied that her mom stole her prescriptions, and even went on social media to defend her mom after trolls were criticizing her. Briana also took to Twitter to defend Christy.

More of Jade’s surgery journey will air tonight, on an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2, so be sure to tune in.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.