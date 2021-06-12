Kail Lowry responds to Briana DeJesus’ accusations that she ‘broke and entered’ Chris Lopez’ house

Kail Lowry addressed Briana DeJesus’ claims that she broke into her baby daddy Chris Lopez’ house last year. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry set the record straight after fellow cast member and nemesis Briana DeJesus accused her of “breaking and entering” into her ex Chris Lopez’s house.

Kail found herself in a Teen Mom 2 feud after castmate Briana made accusations about Kail’s personal life that didn’t appear on the show.

Kail didn’t appear in last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, and Briana felt it was unfair.

Kail gave her fans a heads up she wouldn’t appear on Tuesday night’s episode, claiming she knew her segment was missing from the show.

She explained she wouldn’t receive pay for not appearing, but it wasn’t an issue since her podcast yields her more income.

Kail cleared the air about her absence on this week’s episode

Kail claimed she and MTV agreed not to air certain incidents in her life and that she was fine with not appearing in one of this season’s 12 episodes.

Briana felt Kail should have to film every aspect of her personal life, even the humiliating ones.

During filming for this season, Kail was arrested for a domestic dispute with baby daddy Chris Lopez. However, the incident didn’t appear in Kail’s storyline.

Last September, reports surfaced that Kail allegedly punched Chris several times after discovering he took their son, Lux, for a haircut without consulting her first.

Briana first took to Instagram to share a lengthy post, claiming Kail had been “cut” from the show. She told fans that Kail chose not to film certain private moments in her life, before deleting the post.

Briana DeJesus claimed Kail refused to film ‘breaking and entering’ into Chris’ home

Briana recorded a live video explaining her side of the feud, claiming Kail broke into Chris’ home.

“Kail did not want to film about the situation with domestic violence, about her getting arrested, about her breaking and entering into [Chris’ mom’s] house,” Briana told her followers.

“She didn’t want to film about her hitting Chris because Chris cut her son’s hair. She doesn’t want to film about any of that.”

Kail addressed Briana’s accusations

Kail answered some fan questions during an Instagram Q&A, and one fan asked about Briana’s accusations.

Kail responded to Briana’s breaking and entering accusations. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

They asked, “Can you respond to what [Briana] is saying[?] Totally understand if you don’t want to[.]”

Kail, who admitted she has already started routine Botox and fillers, shared her answer, along with a closeup selfie, wearing glasses, with a serious expression on her face.

“I have never in my entire life broken and entered into anyone’s home. Nor have I ever been charged with breaking & entering. Ever,” was Kail’s response.

Kail is hinting that she’s ready for change in her life

Kail hinted that she’s on a path to change and recently expressed the desire to go on an “unfollowing spree” on social media.

She responded to another fan who thought Kail’s growth might intimidate others.

“Your growth scares people who don’t want to change – ily and keep being you,” wrote one of Kail’s followers.

Kail included a pic with her answer, holding a glass of champagne in front of a beach landscape, along with freshly manicured nails.

“Some people are committed to an old version of me. That’s a THEM problem,” Kail responded.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.