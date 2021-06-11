Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry wants to go on an ‘unfollowing spree’

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 told her fans she wants to unfollow a bunch of people on Instagram. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 revealed that she intends to unfollow a lot of people on social media.

She took to her Instagram stories to explain why to her followers.

“I have a question for all my followers: Um, basically due to things that have happened in my life and, um, friendships evolving and changing or kind of fading out, I want to like, go on an unfollowing spree just because I feel like I don’t want…” Kail began telling her followers.

“Not that I don’t care, like, I don’t like these people, but, like, there’s a lot of people that I follow right now that I just don’t talk to on a regular basis, I don’t really know what they’re up to, and I don’t really care to reach out,” she continued.

Kail added, “And, like, would you guys be offended if you saw that someone you know unfollowed you, but you didn’t talk to them every day?”

She then added a selfie with a thinking cloud gif near her head and added text that read, “Energy transfers… job, friends, family, etc. I just don’t want every person to have access to me or my peace or anything anymore. Things are just different. But I don’t want to be offensive. Just wonderinggggg[.]”

Why would Kail unfollow so many people?

Kail might be trying to simplify her life online, especially since her feud with castmate Briana DeJesus.

Kail explained to followers in advance that she was not going to appear on Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2. She cited filming differences with the crew and claimed she was aware she wasn’t in this week’s episode.

Her fellow cast member, Briana DeJesus, however, told her followers that Kail was “cut” from the show. She then went on a rant about how unfair she felt it was that Kail didn’t film everything in her personal life.

Specifically, Briana was upset that MTV didn’t air coverage of Kail’s domestic dispute last year with her baby daddy Chris Lopez. Briana felt “humiliated” that she shared her STD scare with viewers, but wanted to be her “true authentic self.”

Briana later went on to share her version of the story with her fans, and claimed that she wasn’t trying to start any trouble.

Kail has been on the defensive lately

Fans of Teen Mom 2 agreed with Briana when it comes to Kail filming. They voted unanimously that Kail should have been required to film her domestic incident with Chris Lopez.

Some fans even took it so far as to say Kail Lowry should be permanently removed from the franchise.

The 29-year-old used social media to set the record straight about her exes, Javi and Chris, supposedly not appearing on her podcast. She revealed that Javi had appeared twice, and Chris recorded an episode, but it couldn’t be used because he “mumbled his way through it.”

Kail still has some time to decide whether she will buy gifts for her three baby daddies this year. Earlier this month, the MTV star admitted that she wasn’t sure whether she should or not.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.