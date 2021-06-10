Teen Mom 2 fans agree with Briana that Kail should have filmed her domestic dispute with ex Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 fans took Briana’s side when it came to their opinion on whether Kail should have filmed her domestic dispute with Chris Lopez. Pic credit: MTV

Fans of Teen Mom 2 are still trying to sort out the feud between castmates Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus after this week’s episode.

Briana ignited a social media battle after saying that Kail Lowry was “cut” from the show and complained about Kail not filming every aspect of her life.

The Teen Mom 2 star cleared the air and explained her side of the story in a video message to her followers.

The 27-year-old felt that it was unfair that she filmed every part of her private life, including her “humiliating” STD from baby daddy Luis, yet Kail’s domestic incident got looked over.

Last fall, Kail was arrested for allegedly striking her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, after taking their son, Lux, for a haircut without consulting with her first.

The incident occurred during filming that is now airing this season, but instead of MTV cameras capturing footage of Kail’s encounter, they omitted her storyline completely from this week’s episode.

Briana’s feud didn’t stop at Kail — Ashley Jones was involved

The feud spread to Ashley Jones after Briana shared her private peace offering message on social media, causing Ashley to clap back.

Briana also claimed that Ashley’s home seen on the show is “fake,” further fueling the fire with Ashley.

The pic that Briana shared, sending Ashley into a frenzy. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 fans chose sides in feud

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a question box in their stories, asking Teen Mom 2 fans to vote on who was in the right and wrong in the feud.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

The first question box asked, “Who is not being honest[?],” with Kail or Briana’s answer choices. 53% of fans voted that Briana was lying, while 47% voted for Kail.

“Should Ashley have stayed out of it[?]” was the next question asked of fans. An astounding 70% of fans voted yes, with only 30% of the vote in Ashley’s favor.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

The next question was directed at those fans who thought Kail was lying. It read, “If you think Kail is lying, is it to protect her name/business or is she embarrassed for the arrest?”

The answer choices were “Protect her name,” which received 56% of the votes, while “Shamed” got 44%.

Teen Mom Chatter wanted to know whether fans thought Kail should have been required to film everything, including moments in her life that she didn’t want to be filmed, like the incident with Chris.

“Do you agree with [Briana] that Kail should have filmed the good, bad, and ugly?” was the next question. 67% of fans voted yes/she signed up for it, in agreement with Briana. Only 33% sided with Kail, voting no/some things should be kept private, and felt she shouldn’t be obligated to film everything.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.