Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry debates whether to buy her baby daddies something for Father’s Day

Kail is torn over whether she should buy Father’s Day gifts for her baby daddies this year. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is “torn between” buying Father’s Day gifts for her three baby daddies or skipping out altogether.

The MTV personality took to her Instagram stories to tell her followers that her emails have been flooded lately with reminder messages about Father’s Day coming up.

Kail has four sons and three baby daddies

Jo Rivera is Isaac’s dad, Javi Marroquin is Lincoln’s dad, and Chris Lopez is father to Lux and Creed.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The 29-year-old entrepreneur recorded a series of videos online while she waited for her Thursday therapy appointment, asking for her followers’ advice on the topic.

She claimed that her baby daddies rarely wish her a Happy Mother’s Day, let alone buy her a gift, prompting her to ask if she should reciprocate their actions.

“It’s Thursday and Thursdays are for therapy, for me,” Kail told her 4 million followers.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

She continued, “Um, but while I’m sitting here waiting to check in since we’re not back to in-person, I checked my email and I noticed all of my emails are Father’s Day reminders and things like that.”

“And call me petty, which y’all usually do, um, but every single year I’m caught between, like I’m literally torn between, do them how they do me, or be the better person and get them a gift or a card of whatever,” Kail continued.

“So, um, I just don’t know. Like, most years they don’t even wish me a Happy Mother’s Day. So, sometimes I’m just like ‘f**k it, I’m not doing s**t,’ and then the other part of me is like, ‘No, do the gift and the card from the kids,’ you know?” Kail asked her fans.

It can’t be easy for Kail to balance all of the relationships with her baby daddies

Kail isn’t known for having the best relationships with her baby daddies, and it’s easy to imagine how much drama and confusion can stem from there being so many dads and kids involved.

Kail seems to have a smooth co-parenting relationship with baby daddy Jo Rivera. The two have been sharing parental duties for 11 years, and things are comfortable enough that Kail even cohosts a podcast with Jo’s wife, Vee.

The mom of four recently revealed how she and Vee handle disagreements when Jo is involved.

Last month, Kail opened up about a disagreement with baby daddy, Javi, over their son Lincoln. Kail wasn’t on board with Javi’s idea for Lincoln traveling all over the country to play football.

Kail also cleared the air this week regarding two of her baby daddies. Fans were asking why Javi and Chris never appeared on her podcast after seeing her host Devoin Austin as a guest.

The MTV star explained that Javi was, in fact, on her podcast twice before, and claimed that Chris “mumbled his way through” his segment, so it couldn’t be aired.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.