Teen Mom 2: Kailyn and Javi disagree over son Lincoln’s football team traveling


Javi Marroquin and Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2
Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, disagree on a lot of things, and lately it’s over Lincoln’s football. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, disagree on a lot, but lately, the former couple and co-parents are feuding over their son Lincoln’s football team.

Anyone who follows Javi or Kailyn knows that their son, Lincoln, is a huge football enthusiast. Both of his parents share plenty of pictures and videos of the seven-year-old practicing and playing his favorite sport.

On her latest episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, Kail talked about the disagreements she’s having with Javi over Lincoln’s upcoming tournaments and whether or not he should compete in them.

Kailyn revealed that Javi wants to travel across the country for Lincoln’s football tournaments

“The problem that Javi and I are dealing with now on a co-parenting level is that Javi wants to take these kids across America to play in tournaments,” Kailyn revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, which is one of Lincoln’s team sponsors.

Javi is one of Lincoln’s coaches, and he takes his role very seriously, as does Lincoln; and he recently revealed that he wants to take their team all across the country to compete in tournaments.

Kailyn told listeners on the podcast, “He wants us to sign them up for a tournament in Dallas. If I had my camper right now, I would say f**k it. Let’s take a road trip. I don’t know how the parents would feel about that, but that would be actually amazing.”

Kailyn didn’t feel like Lincoln needs to be traveling extensively just yet in his young football career

She continued, “But I told Javi, listen, they’re not in high school. They’re not getting scouted right now; let’s just stick to the local tournaments.”

“He literally will follow up every two or three days and be like the registration is filling up. And I’m like, ‘no, we’re not going to Dallas.’ Unless you’re financing that one cause I’ve got four kids I’ve got to take.”

Kailyn and Javi seem to be on good terms, for now at least, when it comes to co-parenting their son, Lincoln. But she threw shade at her ex over the weekend after Javi shared a lengthy post about how he “messed up” his relationship with his ex, Lauren Comeau.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

