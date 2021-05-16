Former Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin says he had ‘everything he dreamed of’ but ‘messed it up’ with ex Lauren

Javi Marroquin shared a lengthy post about reflecting on his life, being a good dad, and how being on Teen Mom 2 affected his personal life Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin shared a lengthy post with his followers, talking about having “everything he dreamed of” in his ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau, but “messing it up.” He also talked about the example he hopes to set for his sons, and how being on the show has affected his personal life.

Javi, who fans of Teen Mom 2 met during Season 4 when he began a relationship with his ex-wife Kail Lowry, shared a picture of a waterfront view and included a lengthy, emotional post about some important things weighing on his heart lately.

Javi questioned whether he is a ‘good man’ for his sons to look up to

The 28-year-old father of two wrote, “It’s not often that I have some serious time to sit down and reflect on my life. These last 2 years have been some hard years to get by. I wonder and question when I’ll ever get out of the season I’m in. then I think ok, god put me here for a reason. a lot of you say I’m a good dad (which I’m truly grateful and humbled) but am I a good man for them to look up to?”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

He continued, “Sure I’m present, at all their activities, play with them, put them to bed, but am I setting an example of a man I want them to become. I can’t preach it without them seeing it…not often times do I talk about how I really feel and the constant reminders I battle day in and day out. I thought being off teen mom 3 years ago would let me live a normal life.”

Javi is grateful for the ‘opportunity’ he was given by MTV but wishes he had more privacy

Javi revealed that while he was grateful to film with MTV, he wished he had more privacy in his personal life.

He said, “Be able to spend time with my family without people pretending to take pictures of something else but really taking a picture of me or my kids (just come and say hi, I’d rather you do that then me be annoyed since I clearly see you trying to take a picture.) be able to go out with my sons mother and not worry about someone take a picture of us spending some family time and it ending up on a troll page.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Javi continued, “Some of you don’t know what the feeling is like to just want to take my kids to a water park without a picture being taken of us. none of that to sound ungrateful for the memories and opportunities. Then I look at my personal relationships.”

“I want to value the friendships I have and value the encounters with people (like if you ask for a picture, chances are I’m gonna start a convo or just thank you for the support or whatever the case may be)… a friend of mine told me your last few years have been so unstable and that’s a shitty feeling to live with.”

Javi seemingly referred to Lauren as ‘everything’ he dreamed of and what he did might not be ‘repairable’

Javi reflected on his past mistakes with Lauren and the life they had together but admitted that after what he did, they may not be able to go back to the way things were.

He said, “I drove 3 hours to this place thinking about my life and she summed it up in 1 sentence. I had everything I wanted. Everything I dreamed of and I messed it up. The greatest person in my life I hurt..not sure if it’ll ever be repairable but I pray it is and one day it’ll go back to how it should’ve always been. I live with that hurt everyday. Choose your hard and fight for it at all costs. Not really sure where I’m going with this but just be kind. Everyone is battling their own issues. 💙 #exodus14:14.”

Javi used the hashtag #exodus14:14, referencing the Bible verse that reads, “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

The former MTV star shares son Lincoln, 7, with his ex-wife Kail Lowry, and his son Eli, 3, with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Javi fractured his relationship with Lauren when he was caught trying to hook up with Kail

Javi caused major friction in his relationship with Lauren last year when Kail ranted on an episode of the show about him trying to hook up with her in a Wawa parking lot while Lauren was home with their son, Eli.

“Oh, is that why you tried to f**k me on Tuesday? In the Wawa parking lot, while your girlfriend is home with your son… just this past week,” Kail said during the episode, which understandably upset Javi’s then-girlfriend, Lauren.

On Tuesday's episode of #TeenMom2, Kailyn faces drama when she plans her next drop-off. pic.twitter.com/GDTh3msYHn — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 11, 2020

When Lauren learned of the allegations Kail made against Javi, she moved back to her home state of Maine, but eventually returned back to Delaware to be close to her baby daddy, where she recently purchased a home.

That wasn’t the first time Javi was unfaithful to Lauren. He cheated with another woman in the bathroom of the home he once shared with Lauren.

Javi recently listed another home, the one he shared with Kail, for sale in his home state of Delaware.

Javi sparked rumors he had rekindled his romance with both of his exes earlier this year

Kail and Javi sparked rumors that they had reignited their romance earlier this year, while Lauren and Javi sparked rumors that they were back together back in March when the two were spotted at the Sugar Factory in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Although things may be irreparable between Javi and Lauren, Kail stated that she would like to have a better relationship with Lauren eventually like the one she shares with podcast co-host, Vee Torres, her other baby daddy’s wife.

Javi won’t be filming for Teen Mom 2, but fans of the show can catch up with the rest of the cast and see what other drama is happening with the moms this season.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.