Are Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin back together after Lauren Comeau split?

Fans speculate that Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry are back together after Javi’s split from Lauren Comeau Pic credit: MTV

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau have had a rough couple of months ever since Kailyn Lowry accused Javi of trying to hook up with her on an episode of Teen Mom 2.

Fans speculated for weeks whether Lauren and Javi had split up. After staying silent, Lauren confirmed their break up in an emotional Instagram live last week.

During the video, she accused Javi of cheating on her with Kail and said she felt that there was more to the story that the two of them would never tell. Javi denied the allegations and said it was not true.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Shortly following Lauren’s Instagram live, fans noticed that Kail and Javi were at the same car dealership. It looked like Kail traded her suburban in for a new vehicle and Javi purchased her old one.

Now that fans have confirmation of Lauren and Javi’s split, a few things have happened that have led them to believe that Javi and Kail could still be hooking up and possibly could get back together.

Are Javi and Kail back together?

During Lauren’s live, she made a comment about a black suburban, seemingly referencing Kail’s old vehicle that Javi ended up purchasing. It was clear she thought there was more to the exchange than just a car sale.

Fans jumped on the bandwagon and felt that it was odd to see the two of them together amid everything that had happened between him and Lauren.

If the car exchange wasn’t enough to get people talking, some very observant fans noticed Javi’s phone was saved in Kail’s new vehicle. Kail posted a Snapchat showing off the radio in her new car and in the top left corner, fans could see an icon that said “Javi’s iPhone” and therefore knew the two of them had been in the car together.

A Teen Mom fan page shared the photo on Instagram and followers started to weigh in on their thoughts.

Fans speculate that Kail and Javi are hooking up

While there may be a good reason why Javi was in the car with Kail, several fans took it as a sign that something was still going on between them.

One fan felt that Kail posted the photo on purpose and was playing games with everyone.

A fan thinks Kail showed the screenshot on purpose Pic credit:@luvabull0515/Instagram

Another fan noted that they’ve never thought the two of them were truly done with each other in the first place but felt bad that their kids would get stuck in the middle of everything.

A fan felt that Javi and Kail were never really done with each other Pic credit: @quiana_bush/Instagram

Although the post certainly sparked rumors that something was going on between Javi and Kail, it was noted in their Instagram stories that they both attended their son Lincoln’s football practice on the same day, which could account for why Javi might have been in the car with Kail.

Whether or not there is more to the story remains unknown. Javi continues to deny that anything has happened between them and Kail has yet to comment.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.