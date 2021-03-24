Teen Mom 2: Kailyn’s ex Javi Marroquin selling the Delaware home they shared while married

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin has listed their former home for sale.

The home that the former couple once shared is located in Dover, Deleware, and was first listed on March 5 for $295,000. Kailyn and Javi purchased the home in 2013, the same year they welcomed their son, Lincoln.

The home spans over 2,148 square feet and has four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The listing boasts that the home is renovated throughout, has a two-car garage, a covered front porch, and a fenced backyard with a paver patio and a fire pit.

The former Teen Mom 2 couple’s home shows well and is already under contract

It also offers a sunroom, is privately located at the back of a cul-de-sac, and is move-in ready. As stated in the listing, Javi is willing to contribute $1,000 towards new carpeting on the stairs and paint upstairs.

According to The Sun, the home was jointly listed in Kailyn and Javi’s name even after their divorce. Javi recently removed Kail’s name from the deed on March 16, according to a Delaware clerk. Although only listed for a few weeks, the home already has a pending offer.

Javi met Kailyn in 2011 at the mall

Kail and Javi married in 2012 in a simple courthouse ceremony when Kail was seven months pregnant with their son, Lincoln. They filmed another wedding ceremony for MTV crews in 2013.

The former couple met in 2011 at a mall where Kailyn was working in a retail store. Kailyn tweeted at the time that she initially turned down Javi’s attempts at flirting, saying, “I turned him down! Anyway, from there he came into Buckle again and we started forming a friendship via Twitter and Buckle visits. Eventually, I gave him my number.”

They dated for nine months before Javi popped the question. Kail and Javi were married for three years before they called it quits.

Javi said of their breakup, “Our first priority is Lincoln’s happiness and Isaac’s happiness. Our second is for them to see both of their parents happy, and together we’re both not happy. I think we both decided that this is the best move and she’ll be happy and I’ll be happy.”

Javi and Kailyn have both moved on with several other significant others

Javi moved on with several other women, including his current on-again-off-again girlfriend, Lauren Comeau and Briana DeJesus from Teen Mom 2. In 2018, Javi and Lauren welcomed a son, Eli.

Javi and Kail sparked rumors of infidelity several times over the course of his strained relationship with Lauren. And she isn’t the only girlfriend Javi allegedly cheated on with Kail. The former spouses supposedly hooked up when he was dating Briana DeJesus.

Kail moved on from Javi and met Chris Lopez in 2017. The pair have two sons together, Lux and Creed, despite a rocky relationship. Kail also shares a son, Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.