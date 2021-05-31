Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry explains how she and Vee Rivera handle disagreements with Jo

Kail Lowry answered some Baby Mama No Drama questions and talked about her relationship with Vee and how they handle disagreements with Jo. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 seems to have figured out how to keep her relationships civil with her baby daddy, Jo Rivera, and his wife, Vee and she recently explained how they handle disagreements.

In a question box in her Instagram stories, Kail asked her followers to ask some questions about Baby Mamas No Drama, her podcast with Vee Rivera.

Fans were curious about whether Kail and Vee ever argue and the MTV personality opened up about her relationship with her ex’s wife.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail told followers of her and Vee arguing, “Not really, we do a pretty good job with recognizing [cues] & knowing when to talk about specific things[.]”

Does Vee get involved in Kail and Jo’s disagreements?

Fans were also curious about Kail’s relationship with Jo, and how Vee handles disagreements when it comes to staying neutral.

Kail answered a fan Baby Mamas No Drama Q&A. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

A fan asked, “If you and Jo have a disagreement is it hard for Vee to stay mutual?”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“She doesn’t really get involved unless we need a mediator 😂” was Kail’s reply.

In another story slide, Kail included a pic of herself, Vee, and their combined five children, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, Lux and Creed Lopez, and Velisse (Vivi) Rivera.

Some slides from Kail’s BMND Q&A. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

A fan asked, “Do the kids recognize the unity of baby mamas at their age?”

Kail responded, “I think they do 💙”

After Kail and Jo broke up, he moved on with Vee

Like the name implies, Kail and Vee’s podcast Baby Mamas No Drama tackles a lot of similar topics as other podcasts. But the twist is that the hosts are both Jo Rivera’s baby mamas, and the two have a unique relationship simply because they get along so well.

Kail and Jo share one son, Isaac, who was born when Jo was 18 and Kail was 17. Their teenage love affair didn’t last long, as evidenced on 16 and Pregnant and then Teen Mom 2. Jo and Vee welcomed a daughter, Vivi, in 2015 and went on to marry in 2017 after seven years of dating.

Kail moved on and had three more kids with two more baby daddies

After things didn’t work out between Jo, Kail went on to have three more kids with two more baby daddies. She welcomed son Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin in 2013. Kail also shares sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 10 months, with ex Chris Lopez.

One disagreement that Kail and Jo recently had in the public eye involved their son, Isaac. The co-parents disagreed on whether Isaac should have a cell phone at his age, with Jo being more concerned than Kail.

Her Q&A answers about Vee staying neutral proved to be correct, as in the scene, Vee could be seen staying neutral while Kail and Jo hashed things out during a taping of their podcast.

Kail and Jo’s son, Isaac, recently found his passion for design during quarantine, after his regular school activities and sports got canceled. The preteen helped his mom pick out tile and colors for his bathroom in their new home, which is currently under construction.

Vee has helped Jo build a real estate empire

Kail’s ex, Jo, owns a lucrative amount of real estate, and with the help of his wife Vee as a real estate agent, they’ve turned flipping houses into a successful business for themselves.

The 29-year-old MTV personality recently opened up about the broken relationship between herself and her mom, Suzi Irwin, and her sister, Mikaila Shelburne.

Kail was in New York City with the rest of the cast of Teen Mom 2 recently to film this season’s reunion, which is sure to be a highly anticipated episode, airing later this year.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.