Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry answered some fan questions and opened up about her relationships with her mom and her sister, and revealed where she’s traveling this summer.

In a fan Q&A on Instagram, Kail revealed that she has cut ties with both her mom Suzi and her sister Mikaila

On Wednesday, the MTV personality opened up about her estranged relationships and didn’t sugar coat her answers.

One of Kail’s followers asked the 29-year-old, “What was the “final straw” that made you cut your mom off?”

Kail replied, “There was no final straw.”

“I was just tired and I knew if I had any chance at personal growth and being a good mom I had to cut off the dead weight,” the mom of four added.

“How is your relationship With your sister[?]” another fan asked Kail.

She simply responded, “Sister?” and included a selfie with a confused expression on her face.

The mom of four also revealed where she’ll be traveling this summer

When a fan asked, “Any future travel plans?”

Kail shared a pic of a map of the Dominican Republic with the text “July.”

Kail revealed that she doesn’t know where her mom is currently living

Earlier this year, Kail admitted that she didn’t know her mother Suzi’s whereabouts and fans have watched the two’s estranged relationship play out since her early days on MTV.

On an episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, Kail talked about being the dark as far as where her mother was.

“And now I don’t know where they live. I have no idea where they live. I think she’s working. I was like snooping, and someone sent me some stuff cause I had posted about it,” she told her co-host, Vee Rivera.

Kail hasn’t seen her mom for about seven years

The last time Kail saw her mother was when Lincoln, now 7 years old, was a baby.

Their last phone conversation was actually caught on film for an episode of Teen Mom 2, about a year ago.

In 2014, Kail wrote in her book Pride Over Pity, “I don’t want my mom in my life until I feel she’s accepted responsibility for how I’ve seen her behave. It hasn’t exactly been easy for me to block her out completely, but now that she doesn’t contact me very often, I’ve found keeping her out to be much more manageable.”

Kail has mentioned that her mother Suzi struggles with alcoholism, a major reason why she stays out of her life.

Kail and her sister Mikaila share a father, and they also lack a relationship

Kail and her sister Mikaila share father Raymond, whom she hasn’t seen since she was pregnant with her eldest son, Isaac, in 2009 when she visited him in Texas.

Kail’s sister made an appearance on Teen Mom 2 when they met up after not knowing each other as children, but Mikaila reportedly was unhappy with the way she was portrayed on the show.

The mom of four has plenty to keep her busy and look forward to

Kail and her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, are looking forward to their new home being built, and the Teen Mom 2 star has been sharing plenty of updates.

She was recently in New York City with the rest of the cast of the show to tape the Teen Mom 2 reunion and ruffled some feathers when she spent time backstage with Briana DeJesus’ ex, Devoin Austin.

It seems Kail and Briana may have called a truce, after she congratulated Briana on her recent engagement.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.