Teen Mom 2 fans take aim at Kail Lowry after she shares photo of her boys at new home site

Kail Lowry has moved a few times in recent years and now Teen Mom 2 fans are putting her on blast for moving as often as she does.

The MTV star shared a pic to Instagram of her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed, standing at their home site where their house is about to be under construction.

Kail’s caption read, “I was so excited to take all the kids to our new property yesterday. I know they’re young & can’t fully understand what it means for me to be able to do this.”

“But I was blown away by their excitement & pleasantly surprised by the appreciation they had for the progress being made. I am so so so excited for this journey ⚡️🎉🤩💙”

A Teen Mom 2 fan page shared the post and fans reacted

“I feel like every single day she’s taking them to a new property like wtf,” one fan of she show wrote.

Teen Mom 2 fans commented on Kail sharing a pic of her new house. Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Another fan of the show commented, “This is literally like the third house she’s had built lol ……. congrats though girl[.]”

One fan thought that Kail took monetary assistance that should have been reserved for others: “Did she not collect for Covid relief did I not see that in an article? So what business does she have building all these homes but yet taking from a source that is meant for people on their last legs[.]”

Fans didn’t seem thrilled about Kail building a new house. Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

One fan thought Kail had already built a house and voiced their opinion: “She already did this and now posting like its something she just got the money to do…🤮”

But the page’s owner corrected them, “she hasn’t ever built. This is her first time.”

Kail recently said goodbye to her beloved home in Middletown, Delaware

Kail bid farewell to her beloved home in Middletown, Delaware, where she only lived for just over a year before listing it for sale.

She had bought the home to be closer to Lux and Creed’s dad, Chris Lopez, but Kail admitted that her baby daddy wasn’t as involved as she wanted, so she decided to sell.

The house also held strong memories for her, as it’s where she gave birth to her fourth son, Creed. Fans expressed their opinions about her selling the house earlier this month.

Kail made headlines and received praise for an unrelated reason this week when she sent congratulations to her longtime rival, Briana DeJesus, after she announced her engagement.

For now, the MTV star has plenty to keep her busy, regardless of what fans think about her house-buying choices.

